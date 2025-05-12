Femke Bol announces her first race of the 2025 season

Olympic gold medalist Femke Bol is set to begin her 2025 outdoor season, aiming for a fifth consecutive Diamond League title in the women’s 400m hurdles. The Dutch athlete confirmed that her season opener will take place in Rabat on May 25, 2025.

Femke Bol has only competed at the European Indoor Championships in 2025, where she helped the Netherlands to secure gold medals in the women’s 4x400m and mixed 4x400m relays. She also helped the team set a new national record in the 4x400m relay.

Bol recently announced her first race of this season via Instagram, sharing a story featuring a collaboration poster from Meeting _im6 and frmaofficial, and captioned it:

“3 more weeks. Season opener in Rabat this year!”

Screenshot of Instagram story (image via IG/@femke_bol)

The official event post mentioned her achievements and event details:

"@femke_bol 🇳🇱 — World Champion 🥇 in Budapest, 🥈 silver in Eugene, 🥉 double Olympic bronze in Tokyo 🇯🇵 and Paris 🇫🇷, 🌍 world indoor record holder over 400m 🏃‍♀️💨, and 💎 four-time Diamond League Champion — is set to put on a show .📍 On May 25 in Rabat 🇲🇦, be ready to witness greatness in action 🏟️✨"

In her 2024 season, Bol clinched three medals at the Paris Games: gold, silver, and bronze before securing her fourth Diamond League title. Bol has also been named European Athlete of the Year in 2022 and 2023 and European Athletics Rising Star of the Year in 2021.

Femke Bol opens up about her love and motivation for athletics

Femke Bol at European Athletics Indoor Championships - Source: Getty

Femke Bol holds the European record in the 400m hurdles, clocking 50.95 seconds, and the world indoor record in the 400m with 49.17 seconds. In an interview with Robbert Rodenburg, Femke Bol mentioned her passion and dedication to sport.

“I just love what I do. I really like athletics. I love trying to improve myself every day. And that’s the beauty of athletics—you can actually see your progress on the clock at the end of the day. Sure, you feel it in training, but you still have to prove it," she said. (5:30 onwards)

She added that being a perfectionist is a big part of what drives her:

"Yes, I’m quite the perfectionist, and there’s always room for improvement—especially in the 400m hurdles. Those hurdles never go perfectly. But that’s exactly what I enjoy—the process of getting better. You think it can’t get any better, then you work hard and somehow improve. That’s really the most beautiful thing there is,” she added.

With her rival Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opening her season with dominant victories at the Grand Slam track, the spotlight now shifts to Femke Bol as she prepares for her season opener in three weeks.

