Olympic gold medalist Femke Bol previews training program ahead of 2025 outdoor season

Olympic gold medalist Femke Bol has offered a preview of her training program ahead of her 2025 outdoor season opener. The Dutch athlete, who played an instrumental role in her country’s mixed relay team’s success at the 2024 Paris Olympics, has yet to announce her opening event for the 2025 season.

Bol only competed in the indoor season at the 2025 European Indoor Championships, where she was instrumental in winning two gold medals for the team in the women’s 4x400m and mixed 4x400m relay teams.

With rival Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone already opening her season at the Grand Slam Track, Bol is also expected to make her season debut soon. Ahead of her much-anticipated outdoor opener, the 25-year-old gave a preview of her training program through videos, which included wicket runs and hurdle jumps via her Instagram stories.

She started her week with the wicket runs, sharing a glimpse of it with the caption:

“Wicket runs to start the new week🤩”

The two-time world champion also posted how she ended her day training with hurdle jumps and captioned another story, writing:

“Hurdle jumps to finish the day!”

Screenshot of Femke Bol’s Instagram stories. Credits - IG/@ femke_bol

During the 2024 outdoor season, she not only added three more Olympic medals to bring her total tally to four but also achieved success at the Diamond League, winning her fourth successive hurdles medal at the event.

Femke Bol confirmed indoor season debut with relay-only appearance at European Indoor Championships 2025

Femke Bol at European Athletics Indoor Championships. Source: Getty

Femke Bol, who had a successful 2024 indoor season where she broke her 400m world record twice and won two gold medals at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow, announced that she would only participate in relay events for the 2025 indoor season.

She decided to opt for the 2025 European Indoor Championships relays as they were scheduled in her home country. Announcing the decision on her Instagram, she said:

“After the last olympic cycle with years full of amazing competitions indoor and outdoors, we’ve decided to do it a bit different this year. I’m training hard and preparing myself for another successful year on the track, but I also felt that I needed a bit more time away from competing. Therefore I have decided to not race individually this indoor season.”

“However, I cannot and do not want to miss a chance to compete at a home championship!!! So I will be racing in Apeldoorn at the European Indoor Championships in the relays and lucky enough it’s the first time there’s also a mixed relay!” she also mentioned.

In the aforementioned post, she also reflected on the emotional toll of the demanding Olympic cycle, sharing how she needed some time away to recharge and focus on other priorities outside the sport.

