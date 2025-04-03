From adorable moments with mother to European Indoors glory, Femke Bol shares highlights from March

The Dutch track and field icon, Femke Bol, recently shared her best moments from March through an Instagram post. The four-time Olympic medalist highlighted personal moments with her mother, along with her outstanding track and field feats achieved during the month.

The decorated hurdler and sprinter from the Netherlands participated in the 2025 European Athletics Indoor Championships, which took place in Apeldoorn, Netherlands. She won gold in the mixed 4×400-meter relay with Tony van Diepen, Eveline Saalberg, and Nick Smidt. In the women's 4×400-meter relay, she again clinched gold with Cathelijn Peeters, Lieke Klaver, and Nina Franke.

In her recent Instagram post, the athlete reflected on the memorable times she spent during March. She wrote:

“March 🧡🤍”

Femke Bol has four World Athletic Championship medals and four World Indoor Championship medals. Additionally, she also has six European Championship medals and six European Indoor Championship medals, making her one of the most prominent track and field athletes from the Netherlands.

The 25-year-old hurdler and sprinter is also an ambassador for a non-profit organisation, 'Free a Girl,' which aims at safeguarding girls from sexual exploitation. During the 2023 European Indoor Championships in Istanbul, Turkey, Bol requested people to send financial aid to the earthquake-affected regions of Turkey and Syria.

Femke Bol shares inspiring words as she concludes the 2025 European Championships on a high note

Femke Bol at the European Athletics Indoor Championships - Day Four - Source: Getty

Femke Bol has achieved incredible success throughout her track and field career. In March, she wrapped up her 2025 European Athletics Indoor Championships with two gold medals in relay events. The athlete expressed her gratitude for the success achieved during the event through an Instagram post. She wrote,

“THANK YOU APELDOORN 🧡🧡 A championship to never forget, had so so much fun racing at home and so proud of the team for winning all relays 🥇😍❤️‍🔥 Thank you everyone for the support and for making it an unforgettable experience for all of us 🌟”

In July 2020, Bol surpassed the Dutch 400m hurdles record and has also broken U20 and U23 Dutch records. The Amersfoort native also holds the world record in the 400-meter short track event. In 2021, she was honored with the European Athletics Rising Star of the Year award and is a two-time recipient of the European Athlete of the Year award.

