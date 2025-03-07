Femke Bol reacts to clinching 10th European gold after helping Netherlands to 4×400m mixed relay triumph

Dutch athlete Femke Bol expressed her feelings after helping her side win the Mixed 4x400m gold medal at the 2025 European Indoor Championships on Thursday, March 6. Bol ran the anchor leg for the quartet to inch past the Belgian quartet and clinched the first position.

The Dutch team, including Bol, Nick Smidt, Eveline Saalberg, and Van Diepen, clocked a combined run time of 3:15.63, while the Belgium quartet managed 3:16.19. Notably, this was also Bol's first race of this 2025 track and field season.

Following the victory, Bol took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of herself from the event. Giving her take on winning the 10th gold medal of her career in the European Championships (both indoor and outdoor), she wrote:

"And the 10th European gold medal of my career"

Bol further mentioned that she will be again competing on Sunday (March 9) when the Women's 4x400m relays are scheduled to be held.

"See you on Sunday again"

Screenshot of Bol's Instagram story feat her 4x400m mixed relay victory (Image via: Bol's Instagram)

Besides her 10 European gold medals, Femke Bol has one bronze medal that she won last year in the 4x400m mixed relay during the outdoor event. She will not compete in any individual races in this event in Apeldoorn.

Contrastingly, in 2021 and 2023, the 25-year-old participated and won the 400m dash.

Femke Bol shared her early memories of watching the European Championships

Bol with her teammate during the 4x400m mixed relays on day one of the 2025 European Indoor Championships (Image via: Getty Images)

Last week, Femke Bol reflected on her memories of the European Championships in her home turf back in 2016. She said she was one of the volunteers at the event nine years ago and also got an opportunity to experience some of the races.

While opening up on her experience of watching fellow countrymate Thijmen Kupers in the 800m race, who finished sixth (1:46.67), Bol said (via European Athletics.com):

"I was a volunteer. I was scanning the accreditation or the tickets of people. Also, when I was out there, I could go out and watch a few times. It was absolutely crazy, I still remember the 800m final with Thijmen Kupers. The crowd went absolutely crazy, and it was so good to watch."

During the conversation, Femke Bol also mentioned that she likes to compete at the Omnisport Apeldoorn and also expressed gratitude for the support and loud cheers she will receive from the crowd.

