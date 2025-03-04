Olympic gold medalist Femke Bol drops 3-word message as she heads to European Indoor Championships in her Jeep

Femke Bol has set off for the 2025 European Indoor Championships as she looks to defend her European titles. The Dutch runner skipped the preliminary leg of the 2025 indoor season and will open her season at the Indoor Championships.

Bol revealed in her latest Instagram story that she had left her home for the European Indoor Championships, which will take place in Apeldoorn, Netherlands, from March 6 to 9. The Olympic medalist trains in Arnhem and left for Apeldoorn in her own car.

"Off to Europeans 😍," she wrote.

Femke Bol's Instagram story

Bol clocked a world record time of 49.17s in the 400m last indoor season but will not race in any individual events this indoor season. She is planning to compete in the relay events at the European World Championships, which include women's 4x400m relay and the first-ever mixed 4x400m relay.

"After the previous Olympic cycle with years full of great competitions, indoor and outdoor, we decided to do it a little differently this year," Bol said on Instagram. "I'm training hard to have another successful year on the track, but I also felt that I needed a little more time without competition."

"I don't want to miss the chance to participate in a major tournament in my own country. And I'm lucky that for the first time, there will also be a mixed relay (4x400 meters)."

The 25-year-old is also likely to skip the World Indoor Championships, which start on March 21, as she didn't compete at the Dutch Indoor Championships. At last year's edition, she won two gold medals in the 400m and 4x400m relay.

"I was a bit unhappy at first"- Femke Bol on her 2024 Olympic campaign

Femke Bol at the Wanda Diamond League 2024 Final - Source: Getty

Following a dominant 2024 indoor season, Femke Bol was inching closer to her longtime 400m hurdles rival Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and became only the second woman in history to break the 51-second barrier in the event. However, Bol fell to McLaughlin-Levrone again at the Paris Olympics and finished third in 52.15s.

However, she finished the Games with a gold medal in the mixed 4x400m relay and was grateful for her experience.

"The Olympics are really really an amazing experience of course the hurdles I was a bit unhappy at first but uh it's really been an amazing year and to finish it off like this year it's uh yeah I'm really happy about the season," Femke Bol told Citius Mag at the end of season.

Bol and McLaughlin-Levrone are now in for another round of rivalry at the 2025 World Championships later this year. The Dutch runner is the defending champion in the 400m hurdles and would be eager to secure her first victory over the world record holder.

