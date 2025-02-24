Olympic gold medalist Femke Bol shares glimpses from her 25th birthday celebration with friends

Paris Olympics gold medalist Femke Bol shared highlights from her 25th birthday celebration with her friends. Bol, who played a key role in the Netherlands' gold medal victory in the mixed 4x400m relay in Paris, turned 25 on February 23, Sunday.

Bol shared glimpses of her birthday on her Instagram stories, originally posted by her close friends. She reposted them without adding any captions. The three stories offer a look at the Dutch sprinter and hurdler’s birthday celebration with friends.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Screenshot of Femke Bol’s Instagram story. Credits - IG/ femke_bol

Bol also posted a picture of herself as she is all smiles and wearing a black top and blue shorts. She captioned the post:

“25 🎂🤩”

Many track and field athletes, including Rhasidat Adeleke, Cyréna Samba-Mayela, Georgia Bell, and Diane van Es, were among the prominent names who wished Bol on her birthday. Meanwhile, her boyfriend and pole vaulter Ben Broeders gushed over the picture.

For the 2025 season, Femke Bol is taking a different approach, revealing that she wants a longer off-period from the track. As a result, she will not compete in the individual 400m events but will participate in the mixed relay at the home European Indoor Championships. She announced the news on her Instagram on January 28.

Femke Bol reflects on her ‘crazy’ 2024 year after ending season at Diamond League Final

Femke Bol at Diamond League 2024 Finals (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Femke Bol reflected on her 2024 year after concluding her season by winning her fourth consecutive Diamond League title in the women’s 400m hurdles. Via Citius Mag, the two-time world champion reacted to this, saying (0:25 onwards):

“I think it's been a crazy, crazy year. I've had so many amazing things, starting at the world indoors where I could run a world record and also one with the 4x4 and had a lot of tournaments including Europeans, around 50.9, 51.3, I think all the medals.

She further mentioned how she was disappointed with her 400m hurdles performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics but described her experience at the quadrennial games as ‘amazing’:

“I did have at the Olympics the Olympics are really really an amazing experience of course the hurdles I was a bit unhappy at first but uh it's really been an amazing year and to finish it off like this year it's uh yeah I'm really happy about the season.”

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Bol, who was expected to put on a strong outing against world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, fell short and settled for a consecutive bronze. Expressing her disappointment with the race, the Dutch athlete broke down in tears after the race.

