From lifting '100kg' during training to spending fun times, Femke Bol shares major highlights from January

Dutch track athlete Femke Bol shared her photo dump from January. This comes amidst her preparations for the upcoming season.

Ever since Bol started her preparations for the 2025 season in November, she has been seen in several types of training, such as outdoor running, hurdles, etc. Bol took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses of her training time and other off-track activities from last month.

The post featured pictures of the Dutch from several training and weightlifting sessions where Bol can be seen lifting 100kg. Additionally, she also posted pictures of notable food she savored last month. She remarked in the caption:

"January 🫶🏼☀️🏃‍♀️✨"

Via an Instagram story, she revealed that the weight she lifted in one of her highlights' was 100kg.

Screenshot of Bol's IG story.

Femke Bol recently shared her plans to not compete in any of the individual events in this 2025 indoor season. Contrastingly, she had participated in several individual races last season at the Dutch Indoors and the World Athletics Indoor Championships. The 24-year-old won three gold medals across these two events in the 400m short track and the 4x400m relay.

Femke Bol shared her plans to compete at the relay events in the 2025 European Indoor Championships

Bol competing for the Netherlands at 2024 Stockholm Diamond League (Image via: Getty Images)

Femke Bol recently revealed her plans for the upcoming track and field season. Bol has been out of track competitions since the 2024 Diamond League finals where she won the 400m hurdles event.

In an Instagram post, Bol shared that she doesn't want to miss the indoor Championships in her home country, the Netherlands (Apeldoorn), and is looking forward to the mixed relay events. Additionally, she also added that she is looking forward to the 2025 season and thanked her fans for their support. She wrote:

"I cannot and do not want to miss a chance to compete at a home championship!!! So I will be racing in Apeldoorn at the European Indoor Championships in the relays and lucky enough it’s the first time there’s also a mixed relay! I am looking forward to what this year will bring me and I want to thank you all for the support ❤️ See you in Apeldoorn!"

The 2025 European Indoors is scheduled to take place between March 6-9 at the Omnisport Apeldoorn. Femke Bol has competed in two European Indoor Championships so far. She has won two 400m individual gold medals and two gold as a part of the 4x400m relay in 2021 and 2023 respectively.

