“We’ve decided to do it bit different this year” - Femke Bol makes major announcement ahead of 2025 track and field season

Dutch sprinter and hurdler Femke Bol made a major announcement ahead of her track and field season debut. The 24-year-old has decided that she would not be participating in individual events during the 2025 indoor season.

The Paris Olympics gold medalist in the 4x400m mixed relay event opted not to compete in individual races after feeling she needed extra time to rest and recover before fully committing to competitions. Sharing it on her Instagram, she said:

“After the last Olympic cycle with years full of amazing competitions indoor and outdoors, we’ve decided to do it a bit different this year. I’m training hard and preparing myself for another successful year on the track, but I also felt that I needed a bit more time away from competing. Therefore I have decided to not race individually this indoor season.”

Trending

She added:

“It gives me the opportunity to have some more time processing everything that has happened and prioritize more things outside of the sports that are important to me.”

Although she didn’t reveal her competition schedule for 2025, Femke Bol confirmed her participation at the home European Indoor Championships, where she is expected to feature in the mixed relay event.

Notably, during the 2024 indoor season, Bol displayed brilliant performances, especially in the individual 400m, where she shattered the world record twice - first at the Dutch Championships and a second time at the World Indoors in Glasgow.

The outdoor season was also one to remember for her as she bagged three medals at the Paris Olympics, won the 400m hurdles Diamond League title for the fourth successive time, and collected two gold medals at the European Athletics Championships.

Femke Bol reflects on the year 2024 following end of her track and field season

Femke Bol at European Athletics Championships 2024 (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images for European Athletics)

Following the conclusion of a successful 2024 track and field season, Femke Bol reflected on her year. She expressed gratitude for the 'crazy moments' and thanked her team for their continuous support. Sharing it on her Instagram in September 2024, she wrote:

“Season 2024 ✨ It’s been an absolutely crazy year full of moments I’ll cherish forever 🤩…The road to all of this has been just as beautiful as the achievements, thanks to my amazing team 🫶🏼”

In the post, she also mentioned that it was time to take a break and enjoy the holidays. During her off-season, Bol went on a vacation to Sicily, Italy, with her boyfriend and pole vaulter Ben Broeders in October. She resumed her training for the 2025 track and field season in November.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback