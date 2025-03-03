Femke Bol reminisces about her 400m Indoor World Record after skipping the early races in the 2025 season 

Femke Bol, a multiple Olympic medalist from Netherlands, is currently relaxing during the preliminary leg of the 2025 season. The 25-year-old sprinter recently shared memories of her 400m Indoor World Record, which she had created last year.

Bol uploaded her photo with the world record timing on her Instagram story. The Dutch athlete had achieved a world record timing of 49.17 seconds in the indoor 400m event at the World Indoor Championships held in Glasgow. Bol captioned the post as,

"One Year Ago"

The Dutch athlete had won two gold medals at the World Indoor Championships in the 400m and the 4x400m relay events. Bol uploaded an Instagram post soon after this historic achievement, where she had written,

"DOUBLE WORLD CHAMPION ❤️‍🔥🥇🥇

To take the win in a world record, to be on the podium together with Liek and then to come back a day later with our amazing team to win another gold, is something so special🧡🧡🧡

Thank you to the incredible people involved in achieving these medals, my coaches, teammates, medical team, sponsors, family and friends, you’re the best! ✨

And thank you Glasgow for the amaaazing atmosphere 🥰"

Bol had a relatively successful season in 2024. Though she couldn't overcome her chief competitor Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone in the 400m hurdles, the Dutch athlete helped Team Netherlands win a surprise gold medal in the mixed 4x400m relay finals, only hours after Team USA broke the world record. Bol also contributed in the silver medal performance of the women's 4x400m relay team at the Paris Olympics, before she ended her year on a high with a fourth consecutive title at the Diamond League.

Femke Bol reveals her reason for skipping individual races during the primary leg of 2025 reason

Femke Bol mentions why she chose to skip early individual races in 2025 season [Image Source : Getty]

Dutch athlete Femke Bol hasn't participated in the early individual races of the 2025 season. The 25-year-old sprinter revealed in late January why she chose to go ahead with the decision.

Bol wrote a rather long Instagram post in this regard, where she mentioned,

“After the last Olympic cycle with years full of amazing competitions indoor and outdoors, we’ve decided to do it a bit different this year. I’m training hard and preparing myself for another successful year on the track, but I also felt that I needed a bit more time away from competing. Therefore I have decided to not race individually this indoor season.”

The Dutch athlete also added,

“It gives me the opportunity to have some more time processing everything that has happened and prioritize more things outside of the sports that are important to me.”

Bol will next be seen in action at the European Indoor Championships, which will be held in her home country, Netherlands. She will also be aiming to defend her 400m hurdles title at the World Athletics Championships, which will be held later this year at Tokyo.

