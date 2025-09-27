Amid withdrawal due to Knee injury, Kyle Snyder named in wrestling tournament hosted by Khabib Nurmagomedov

Despite suffering from an injury, Kyle Snyder was recently named in a wrestling tournament to be hosted by Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Russian wrestler recently announced that he would be hosting a tournament in Abu Dhabi on November 20 and 21, 2025. The tournament will feature faceoffs for all categories, with four wrestlers competing in each weight category. In an interview with Wrestling Saturday Nights Light, Nurmagomedov said that invitations have already been sent to wrestlers. He further added that, given the disqualification of Russia's federation from major international events, it will be interesting to host the tournament. The two-time Olympic medalist in the 97kg (Snyder) is poised to compete alongside Abdulrashid Sadulaev, Akhmed Tazhudinov, and Amirali Azapira in the same category. However, the American wrestler is yet to confirm his participation after suffering from an injury following the World Wrestling Championships victory. He was also forced to pull out of the second Real American Freestyle event, which is scheduled on October 25, at the Bryce Jordan Center, on the campus of Penn State University. Snyder was scheduled to lock horns with NCAA champion and fellow Olympian Mason Parris. He is replaced by Moldovan Aleksandr Romanov to face Parris. Kyle Snyder opens up after winning his fourth World Wrestling Championships title Kyle Snyder during the Senior World Championships in Zagreb, Croatia. (Photo by Getty Images) Kyle Snyder earned his fourth World Wrestling Championships gold medal recently after defeating Amir Ali Azarpira in the 97 kg. He registered a 4-2 win over the Iranian wrestler. The American has previously clinched the title in 2015, 2017, and 2022. After his win, the Rio Olympics gold medalist reflected on the bout, saying:&quot;He's tough and a good hand fighter. And at the Olympics I felt like I got him tired, but there was a lot of stoppages because of the blood. So I felt like that broke up the match a little bit. It came down to the last couple seconds in this one too. So, just keeping inside a little bit better and faking and snapping and finding a way to win. Honestly, like that's that's the biggest thing.&quot; (0.23 onwards)Snyder also looked back on his personal struggles and expressed his gratitude for having the opportunity to compete at the World Championships. &quot;Without God and his love, my wife, and my family, I would have been in much bigger trouble than I was. God's love is unconditional. I've failed him many times, but he has never failed me. I am extremely thankful for him and for the opportunity to compete. I didn’t even know if I was going to compete at Final X, but then I did, and I was able to wrestle well here with a great team. I am very thankful for all of that.&quot;Kyle Snyder has so far collected eight World Championships medals.