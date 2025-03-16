Angel City FC sends strong message to Sydney Leroux after 34-year-old takes break from professional soccer to prioritize mental health

Angel City FC forward Sydney Leroux received support from her soccer club after announcing a mental health break ahead of her team's game against the San Diego Wave on March 17, 2025. The 34-year-old joined the team midway through its debut season in 2022.

Leroux, who played for the UCLA Bruins at the collegiate level, competed for Orlando Pride before her move to Angel City FC. The 34-year-old scored her first goal with the aforementioned club in the 2023 season, continuing her momentum in 2024.

Her 43rd career goal in the league tied her for tenth in the NWSL's all-around top scorers. As Angel City FC gears up to open its 2025 season on March 17, Sydney announced on her Instagram that she would be taking a mental health break.

"This is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to say or admit to myself. But after a lot of reflection, I’ve made the difficult decision to step away from soccer for my mental health. Anyone who knows me knows I'm a fighter -- I always have been. I take pride in showing up, in giving everything I have, but right now I owe it to myself and my children to take a step back and take care of me."

She added:

"I’ve always prided myself on being honest, authentic, and true to who I am both on and off the field and this moment is no different. To everyone who has supported me, loved me, and believed in me -- thank you. This isn’t goodbye, I will be back, just like always in true Syd fashion.”

Angel City FC extended its support by commenting:

"Your Angel City family is here for you and supports you always"

Sydney Leroux received support from Angel City FC; Instagram - @sydneyleroux

Sydney Leroux has scored 10 goals in 42 matches for Angel City FC.

Angel City FC forward Sydney Leroux revealed she would play till 2027 for her children

Sydney Leroux with her children at Chicago Red Stars v Angel City FC - (Source: Getty)

Sydney Leroux was part of the gold-medal-winning US soccer team at the 2012 London Olympics. Her stint made her the youngest player to achieve such success. She was also a member of the winning squad at the 2015 FIFA World Cup and earned 75 caps in her senior career.

Now playing with NWSL franchise, Angel City FC, the Olympian agreed to a new three-year contract through 2027. In an interview, she shared how her kids convinced her to continue playing beyond when she already planned to retire.

"The older I get, the more my role changes," Leroux told ESPN. "I feel like I really pushed through this year. I was able to show myself that I can still do this. I was thinking about retiring. And my kids want me to play. I'm doing this for them, and I'm doing this for me. I want to end somewhere that I started, and this is it. My career will definitely end in LA." (via ESPN)

Leroux played with Orlando Pride for four seasons from 2018 to 2022 before her move to Angel City FC.

