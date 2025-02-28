Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian gives his verdict as Angel City FC reveals secondary jersey for 2025 NWSL season

Serena Williams's husband, Alexis Ohanian's co-owned women's soccer club Angel City F.C., has unveiled its secondary jersey for the upcoming National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season. The 41-year-old was apparently delighted by the development and later lauded his team's new jersey.

Despite his demanding business endeavors, Ohanian makes time for his other interests. The Reddit co-founder has a deep passion for sports and has been championing women's sports for a while. Moreover, his daughter Olympia's love for soccer inspired him and his wife Serena Williams to lead investments in Angel City F.C.

The NWSL team has unveiled its secondary jersey for the upcoming season, naming it "Los Angeles." Additionally, Nike crafted its replica using 100% recycled polyester, available in sizes ranging from Small to 2XL. Excited about the newly launched jerseys, Ohanian shared Angel City F.C.'s poster featuring forward Sydney Leroux.

"The 2025 Secondary Jersey is Angel City's love letter to Los Angeles. The intricate toile pattern reflects our diverse, vibrant, ever-changing, and resilient city. LA has many hearts and is a place where cultures and communities from around the world unite as one," it read.

Ohanian praised his team's jersey and shared that he had ordered one.

"The team nailed it with our new jerseys, just ordered mine," he wrote.

Check out his Instagram story below:

Alexis Ohanian's Instagram story; ( Source - Instagram @alexisohanian)

When Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recalled the limited backing he received before investing in Angel City FC

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian at Fanatics Super Bowl Party - Source: Getty

As mentioned earlier, Serena Williams's husband, Alexis Ohanian, has been a strong advocate for women's sports. Speaking to Fortune last year, Ohanian argued that if women's sports attract an audience as large as men's, they could easily become a billion-dollar industry.

"Most brands that are currently interested in aligning with sports are backing men's teams. But we know who controls household spending. We know who drives culture...At a minimum, if you can reach an audience that's as big as the current (audience for men's sports), I think you clearly have a billion dollar business," he said.

The Reddit co-founder reshared his quotes on X and recalled the limited support he received before investing in Angel City FC in 2019. However, he later thanked those who supported the initiative.

"It was reallllly quiet out here back in 2019 when I said women's sports was a huge opportunity in plain sight and I was gonna buy/start an NWSL club -- thanks to all of you here in my replies who showed me the huge fandom that was already there for women's soccer," he wrote.

After Disney CEO Bob Iger and his wife, Willow Bay, became the controlling owners of Angel City FC with a $50 million investment, the club's valuation rose to $250 million—the highest of any women's professional sports team.

