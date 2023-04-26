Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reveals daughter's love for soccer inspired him to co-found Angel City FC

Alexis Ohanian Sr., the co-founder of Reddit and husband of tennis superstar Serena Williams, has shared his inspiration for co-founding and leading investments in Angel City F.C., a Los Angeles-based professional women's soccer team set to debut in 2022.

In a recent interview with 'On her turf', Ohanian spoke about his daughter Olympia's love for soccer and how it influenced his decision to invest in the team. Ohanian said that he was watching the US women's national team win the 2019 World Cup with his wife Serena Williams and their daughter.

"A big part of the reason why I started Angel City FC was because Olympia was running around, this is 2019 in a Alex Morgan jersey." : Alex Ohanian recalled.

He recounted a conversation with his wife Serena Williams during the 2019 World Cup when Olympia was running around in an Alex Morgan jersey.

"I commented to my wife, 'Hey, wouldn't it be nice one day if Olympia played on the national team?'' And without missing a beat, Serena said, 'Not until she's paid what she's worth.' And I said, 'Alright, challenge accepted.'' : Alex Ohanian said.

Ohanian then decided to invest $100 million in Angel City FC, a start-up club that will join the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) in 2022. The club has a star-studded list of celebrity investors, including Serena Williams, Natalie Portman, Eva Longoria, Jennifer Garner, Uzo Aduba and Jessica Chastain.

Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit and husband of Serena Williams, recently congratulated tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee on the launch of his latest sneakers. Brownlee partnered with privately owned footwear brand Atmos, based in Brooklyn, New York, to release his custom-designed high-top sneakers called 'Sneaker 251'.

The upper top of the sneaker is beautifully embroidered with the number "251", representing the length of Brownlee's very first YouTube video (2:51). Brownlee's first YouTube video was the catalyst that launched his career and propelled him to become one of the most influential tech reviewers on the internet.

Last year, Brownlee's startup, MKBHD Ventures, was funded by Seven Seven Six (776), a venture firm founded by Alexis Ohanian, through the 776 Titans Fund. On Tuesday, April 25, Ohanian took to social media to congratulate Marques Brownlee on the launch of the sneakers.

"It's here!!! Been a privilege seeing this happen from the start my friend and the shoes look and feel AWESOME. Congrats @MKBHD @Atoms.": Ohanian tweeted

Brownlee admits that he is not a professional shoe designer but believes in his capability to create comfortable and stylish shoes for everyday use.

"I'm not a shoe designer, but I do have a lot of shoes that I really like, and I have different elements sort of frankensteining together my ideal shoe, my daily-wear shoe, in my head." : Brownlee said

