Anna DeBeer, Elena Scott, and others react as LOVB Madison player Claire Chaussee announces engagement with dream proposal

Anna DeBeer, Elena Scott, and other athletes have showered their love upon LOVB Madison's player Claire Chaussee, as she announced her engagement on Instagram. She gave a glimpse of her dreamy proposal on social media.

Chaussee uploaded a carousel of pictures, announcing her engagement to her boyfriend, Davis Bunz. It had several pictures of the wholesome moment of Bunz proposing to her on one knee in a scenic view. From him giving her the ring to them rejoicing the moment later, she shared it all with her followers.

Chaussee also added an adorable caption that read:

"found our forever 💍🫶🏼💐🥹 love you ❤️"

This post caught the attention of the former Louisville player and Chaussee's former teammate, Anna DeBeer, who penned a sweet message in the comment section that read:

'OMG I'm SO happy for you both🥹💍"

Anna DeBeer’s comment on Instagram/@clairechaussee

Following her, another Louisville alum, Elena Scott, also congratulated the couple by commenting:

"CONGRATSSSS!!!💗"

Scott’s comment on Instagram/@clairechaussee

Along with them, the Wisconsin volleyball alum, Lauren Carlini, also wrote a heartfelt message that read:

"Yeee!!!! Let's go!!!! Congrats girly!!!"

Clarini’s comment on Instagram/@clairechaussee

Along similar lines, Tori Stringer, who is also a Louisville alum, commented:

"Eeeepppp!! Sooo excited for you two🤩💍🥰wedding of the century incoming!!!"

Stringer’s comment on Instagram/@clairechaussee

Anna DeBeer opened up about missing the finals of the 2024 NCAA season

Anna DeBeer turned pro and joined the Indy Ignites after competing in the 2024 NCAA season; however, she missed the finals, citing injury. In the post-match interview, she discussed her team's upsetting loss against Penn State, calling it 'unfortunate.' Along with this, she also reflected on her and her team's hard work to reach the finals, saying:

“It's very unfortunate, just the situation with my injury, and it just seemed like all the stars were aligning for such a perfect game in Louisville, finishing my career. We worked so freaking hard all year to get where we are, and it was just so close. So, I think that's what's really hard."

DeBeer further opened up about Payton Peterson, who took her place in the finals, saying:

“But I'm so extremely proud of just the way everyone fought tonight and the way Payton Petersen, as a freshman, took on such a hard role. I'm just so proud of the way she went in and did what she needed to do,” DeBeer added.

Anna DeBeer was awarded as a four-time AVCA All-American honoree in 2020, 2021, 2023, and 2024.

