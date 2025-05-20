Anna DeBeer's Indy Ignite to witness major change with head coach's decision after successful PVF season

Anna DeBeer's Indy Ignite will be on the hunt for a new coach after George Padjen announced retirement after a successful season in Pro Volleyball Federation. The Ignite squad advanced to the PVF Finals in its debut season.

The 2024 NCAA Tournament Louisville Region Most Outstanding Player joined the Indy Ignite squad as it headed to play in its debut season in 2025. In the match to secure a play-off spot, DeBeer led with 17 kills, helping the team to the semi-finals, where they defeated top-seeded Omaha. However, the squad, under George Padjen's tutelage, lost to Orlando Valkyries in the finals.

In recent news, head coach Padjen announced retirement despite a successful season, which means, Anna DeBeer and her team will be on a hunt for a new coach soon. Ignite's official X page bid farewell to him, sharing:

Padjen said that he wished to spend more time with his family in his retirement days.

"It’s been an unforgettable inaugural season with the Indy Ignite, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to be a part of such a special community here in Fishers and Indianapolis. While I have loved coaching in Indy, it’s time for me to spend more time with my family."

Anna DeBeer, who played as an outside hitter with the Louisville Cardinals, became the most integral member of her college volleyball roster after she began her freshman year in 2020. In the 2024 NCAA, she recorded 9 digs and 14 kills for her team's win against top-seeded Pittsburgh in the semi-finals, despite suffering an injury in the fourth set.

Anna DeBeer noted the rise in popularity of women's sports on Women's History Month

Anna DeBeer at the 2022 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - (Source: Getty)

Anna DeBeer has been one of the most promising players in the NCAA and in her first season with the Indy Ignite in PVF. On Women's Hitory Month, she made her feelings known about the growth of women's sports in recent times and ensured that she would continue inspiring women with her work. (via an interview with Indy Ignite)

"They've definitely done so much. Every single person in my life, I look up to them so much and they really taught me a lot to go for what I want, inspire the people and I really just have been trying to do that all the time. I really just think they've set the path, now it our job, our responsibility to continue that. I think women's sports, women's volleyball are continuously growing so, just to see the way that is going is really exciting."

In her final year of college, DeBeer made the All-ACC First Team, AVCA All-South Region Team and received the CSC Academic All-America Team Member of the Year honors.

