Anna DeBeer drops a 2 word message as Indy Ignite defeats #1 Omaha Supernovas to advance to the finals

Anna DeBeer expressed her thoughts as the Indy Ignite put forward a strong performance to defeat #1 Omaha Supernovas to advance to the finals of the Pro Volleyball Federation. The semi-final match between the two teams was a thrilling five-setter in which the Indy Ignite managed to get the edge and win the game in the fifth set to seal a spot in the finals.

The Indy Ignite defeated the # 1 team with a score of 17-25, 25-23, 25-23, 20-20, 15-13 to advance to the finals. The Supernovas put forward a great fight with a total of 77 kills, 62 digs, and 1 ace. On the other hand, The Indy Ignite had a hit % of 0.333, 69 kills, 56 digs, 13 blocks, and 1 ace.

Indy Ignite's Anna DeBeer reacted to the team's victory and expressed her elation with a two-word message. The American volleyball player shared her excitement about competing in the finals of the Pro Volleyball Federation.

" Moving on 🔥🔥" she wrote.

Anna DeBeer reacts to Indy Ignite's win | [email protected]

Anna Debeer on losing in the finals of the NCAA Championships

Anna Debeer at the 2022 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Anna DeBeer shared her thoughts about losing in the finals of the NCAA Division I Volleyball Championships 2024-25 in a detailed post on Instagram after she announced her decision to turn pro. The American athlete shared that the season did not go according to plan however, she expressed her gratitude for receiving the opportunity to compete for the team.

DeBeer reflected on her journey of being a part of the program for the last 5 years and shared how she had grown immensely throughout her time on the Louisville Volleyball team.

"I think it’s safe to say that this post is long overdue, but it’s taken me quite some time to process these last few weeks & put into words how much this program means to me. Although this season didn’t end the way I had hoped and dreamed for, with all the stars aligning for a perfect end to my career, I have nothing but pure gratitude for all this program has done for me these last 5 years," she wrote.

"I truly believe everything happens for a reason, even though I may not know that reason quite yet. Choosing to trust in the Lord & his plan for me has brought me so much peace during this time," she added.

Furthermore, she thanked the fans for the incredible support throughout her NCAA career and hoped to continue to put forward her best efforts in her Pro Volleyball career.

