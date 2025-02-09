Anna Hall and boyfriend Darius Slayton turn up the glamour in all-black outfits for a party ahead of the Super Bowl weekend

Anna Hall has shared her and boyfriend Darius Slayton's outfits for a party ahead of the Super Bowl weekend with fans. They made the relationship public in November 2024.

Hall wore a chic black off-shoulder dress with silver hoops and minimal accessories, including sleek diamond handpieces and rings. The Olympian completed the look with her boyfriend's diamond-studded neckpiece. In the video, she expresses gratitude for the New York Giants wide receiver:

"My necklace is from my boyfriend, thanks."

Slayton sported a classy black jacket, which he paired with black trousers and a black Uniqlo T-shirt. He enhanced the look with classic white Givenchy sneakers. The NFL player too completed his look with multiple diamond-studded neckpieces. At the beginning of the video, Hall admired her beau, sharing a heartfelt quote:

"We are here at the Super Bowl because he is nominated for Man of the Year for being The Best Person Ever, literally."

After representing Auburn University, Slayton was selected as the 171st overall draft pick by the Giants. So far, he has only played for New York in his NFL career, extending his contract for two years.

"Been a lot of adversity" - When Anna Hall reflected on her challenging injury-ridden journey ahead of the Paris Games

Anna Hall of the United States of America during the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Picture credit - Photo via Getty Images)

Anna Hall suffered a broken navicular bone in her left foot on June 26, 2021, which forced her to go under the knife, ending her 2021 Tokyo Olympics quest. Two years later, she injured her knee on the long jump board during a training session ahead of the 2023 World Athletics Championships, suffering a bone bruise and a PCL injury.

However, Hall dominated the heptathlon event at the 2024 Olympic Trials with 6614 points, earning a spot for the Paris Games. In an interview with Olympics.com, she reflected on her struggles:

"Honestly, just relief," Hall said. "I've wanted this for so long and my Olympic journey has been really, really hard. 2021 was absolutely devastating. It's just been a lot of adversity and a lot of doubt. And so, just the relief. Like, we finally made it. I'm just really thankful."

Hall settled in fifth place after bagging 6615 points following Nafissatou Thiam, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Noor Vidts, and Annik Kaelin at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

