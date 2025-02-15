Anna Hall drops a 2-word reaction as her boyfriend Darius Slayton shares adorable pictures during Valentine's Day

Anna Hall's boyfriend Darius Slayton shared a few glimpses of his and the heptathlete's quality time at the 2025 Super Bowl weekend on Valentine's Day. They opened up about their relationship in November 2024 after Hall shared a few pictures from her "life lately."

At the Super Bowl 2025, on Sunday, February 9, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, Hall and Slayton were seen in multiple outfits. For one of their outfits, both were seen donning all-brown clothes, where the New York Giants wide receiver opted for a brown chic suit with an ochre shirt, and Hall wore an elegant brown one-side off-shoulder with a slit dress. She paired her gown with minimal jewelry, including earrings and a bracelet, and completed the look with a golden clutch.

During the Super Bowl weekend, Hall was seen posing for an Adidas photoshoot alongside football's great player Lionel Messi, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, Inter Miami's left-back Jordi Alba, and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons. Slayton shared the pictures on social media and shared a few emojis:

"🔒🤞🏾"

As Slayton shared the pictures, the American heptathletes made her feelings known in the comments section by penning a heartfelt message:

"My whole ❤️," Hall wrote.

Screenshot of Darius Slayton's' Instagram post.

Anna Hall gives a glimpse of her all-black outfit with her boyfriend Darius Slayton for the Super Bowl weekend

Anna Hall arrives at the Sports Illustrated's SI The Party at Mardi Gras World in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Getty Images)

For one of their 2025 Super Bowl weekend looks, Anna Hall and Darius Slayton opted for a coordinated all-black outfit. The heptathlete wore a black off-shoulder dress which she paired with silver hoops and minimal accessories, including sleek diamond handpieces and rings.

Hall gave a personal touch to the look, wearing her boyfriend's diamond-studded neckpiece. In the video, shared by her where both are seen describing their outfit, she said:

"My necklace is from my boyfriend, thanks."

The NFL player wore a stylish black jacket with black trousers and a black Uniqlo T-shirt. He complemented the look with classic white Givenchy sneakers. Similar to Hall, he also opted for multiple diamond-studded neckpieces. Before describing their outfits, Hall adored Slayton, saying:

"We are here at the Super Bowl because he is nominated for Man of the Year for being The Best Person Ever, literally."

Slayton was chosen as the 171st overall draft pick by the Giants.

