Anna Hall reacts as Benjamin St. Juste signs one year deal with the LA chargers for the upcoming NFL season

Anna Hall lauded the NFL player Benjamin St. Juste for being drafted by the LA Chargers team for the upcoming NFL season. The track and field athlete concluded her 2024 season after competing at the Paris Olympics.

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to welcome Benjamin St-Juste as a cornerback to their team on March 12, after his contributions to the Commanders' NFC Championship appearance. He played in all 17 regular-season games, making 14 starts and achieving a career-high 71 total tackles. The Chargers shared an official post announcing his one-year deal on their Instagram handle, writing:

"Welcome to LA"

This caught the attention of Hall, who then congratulated the NFL player by writing a comment that read:

"Lets go BSJ"

Hall's comment on Instagram

The heptathlete has been increasingly associated with the NFL lately, as she is dating New York Giants player, Darius Slayton. He was recently re-signed by the team after he delivered exceptional performances in the 2024 season. He has been re-signed for three years in a $36 million deal, and this captured Hall's attention, who then appreciated her boyfriend by sharing sweet words on social media.

She also shared an NFL Insider's post on her Instagram story and wrote:

"Goooo!!🥳🥳 Happy for you❤️"

Anna Hall is currently gearing up for the 2025 season; however, her 2024 season did not pan out as expected, considering her performance at the 2024 Summer Games.

Anna Hall made her feelings known about her Paris Olympics campaign

Anna Hall couldn't achieve a podium finish at the Paris Olympics, as she fell short by 92 points. She commenced the event on a positive note, clocking 13.36s in the women's 100m hurdles before soaring to a height of 1.89m in the high jump. Following this, she maintained her momentum with a 14.11m shot put and a 23.89s 200m dash.

However, she then lost pace in the long jump and javelin throw. Despite a comeback in the final 800m event, she finished with 6615 points, placing fifth.

Following this campaign, Hall spoke to Athletics Weekly, opening up about her performance. She revealed her initial uncertainty about qualifying for Paris at the start of the year, and expressed happiness at having done so. She further stated that she was proud of her performance, but expressed disappointment with the outcome.

“There was a while there where I was even worried about getting to the Olympics. Super happy that we did. And I think as soon as I made the team a switch flipped, like okay how can we try to win. And obviously, that's a very aggressive goal. I mean that was our expectation and I'm proud of the way I competed, disappointed with the situation. But those are the cards I was dealt. I was heartbroken about that part, but I know I did the best I could," Anna Hall said.

She added:

“I’m kind of torn between my own disappointment at not meeting my own expectations, but being proud of the year that we had and the work that we put in. So yeah, kind of getting torn back and forth between the two, but I'll process it all soon.”

Anna Hall sustained a devastating knee injury at the beginning of the 2024 season and had to undergo surgery for the same.

