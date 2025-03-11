Anna Hall reacts as her boyfriend Darius Slayton reportedly signs $36 million deal for the upcoming NFL season

Anna Hall has expressed her feelings about her boyfriend, Darius Slayton, signing a $36 million deal for the next NFL season. The duo has been dating each other since November 2024.

Slayton played with the New York Giants in the 2024 NFL season and has been reportedly re-signed by the team for three years in a $36 million deal. NFL insider, Jordan Schultz, shared the news on Instagram.

The post was then reshared by Slayton's girlfriend, Anna Hall. She took to Instagram and shared sweet words of appreciation for him in the caption, which read:

"Goooo!!🥳🥳 Happy for you❤️"

Hall’s Instagram story (@annaa.hall/IG)

Hall and Slayton frequently share updates on their social media, showcasing their bond with each other. While the heptathlete is in her off-season, she has been spotted multiple times with her boyfriend, and recently, the two were spotted attending the NFL Honors night together. Hall shared glimpses of this visit on her Instagram story, and in the first one, she shared a cute picture of them holding hands and wrote:

"A night at NFL honors celebrating @slimslay_81 (Darius Slayton) on deck."

Following this, she shared more pictures of him getting his photos clicked and a picture of them posing together on the event's red carpet.

When Anna Hall made her feelings known about her Paris Olympics campaign

Ahead of her downtime, Anna Hall competed at the Paris Olympics, where things did not pan out as expected, as she fell short of attaining a podium finish. The athlete started with the women's 100m hurdles, where she recorded an impressive 13.36s, before squaring off in the high jump event, soaring to 1.89m.

She also delivered notable performances in the shot put event and the 200m dash. However, things took a turn at the long jump and the javelin throw, as she couldn't deliver an ideal performance. Hall tried to make a comeback in the 800m, which was the last event, but still fell short of attaining a podium finish, having attained 6615 points, which placed her in the fifth position.

Following her Olympic campaign, she spoke to the Athletics weekly, discussing her experience. Reflecting on her performance, she said in August 2024:

“There was a while there where I was even worried about getting to the Olympics. Super happy that we did. And I think as soon as I made the team a switch flipped, like okay how can we try to win. And obviously, that's a very aggressive goal."

"I mean that was our expectation and I'm proud of the way I competed, disappointed with the situation. But those are the cards I was dealt. I was heartbroken about that part, but I know I did the best I could," she added.

Anna Hall is presently gearing up for the 2025 track season; however, no reports about her schedule have been revealed yet.

