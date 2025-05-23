Anna Hall reacts as women's sports projects to generate over $2.35B in revenue

Anna Hall is one of the best heptathletes of the current generation. Recently, the Olympian and World Championships medalist reacted to the calculations that women's sports projects will generate over $2.35 billion in revenue in the coming year.

Hall first made waves in the track and field in 2018, when competed at the World U20 Championships as a 17-year-old. Since then, she has gone on to become one of Team USA's best known heptathletes, winning back-to-back World Championships medals and registering a personal best of 6988 in the heptathlon.

Recently, Anna Hall showed her excitement over the growth of women's sports. Taking to her Instagram story, the Olympian re-shared a post that highlighted the fact that women's sports has seen a 275% increase in TV coverage and a 300% increase in revenue in recent years. The post also estimated women's sports projects would earn over $2.35 billion in 2025. Hall captioned the story,

“🥰🥰🥰🥰.”

Via @annaa.hall on Instgram

Hall herself is one of the most popular track and field athletes on Team USA. The 24-year-old boasts a large following on social media and gives fans regular updates about her day-to-day life.

Anna Hall details her mindset for the 2025 season with

Hall at the Paris Olympics (Image source: Getty)

For Anna Hall, 2024 was a difficult season. The American has to undergo knee surgery early in the year, jeopardizing her Olympic hopes. However, she did manage to qualify for the Games, where she registered only a fifth-place finish, despite having been a strong contender to make it to the podium.

Recently, as she recovers from her knee injury and gets back to full fitness, Hall opened up about her mindset for the 2025 season. Speaking to press ahead of the Atlanta City Games, she said,

“Now that I know that my knee is okay, and I'm pain free, that's helped so much. So now I really just have to work on telling myself that I'm strong enough to do things.

She went on to explain she was getting mentally stronger after her setback at the Paris Olympics, explaining,

“I think last year, in the fall from the Olympics, I kind of let that get to my confidence a little bit, where I was like ‘okay I showed up at the big stage and I didn't do what I wanted’. But now I'm proud of how I competed and me getting fifth at the Olympics doesn't mean that I'm a bad athlete, just because I got hurt. I still am the person that did all those crazy marks before, that's still in there.”

At the Atlanta City Games, Anna Hall registered a mark of 6.38 to claim a sixth-place finish in the long jump.

