Anna Hall's boyfriend Darius Slayton reacts to the heptathlete's return with season best performance after Paris Olympics heartbreak

Anna Hall's boyfriend Darius Slayton recently reacted to the heptathlete's recent achievements, including her season best performance. Hall competed at the 2025 Atlanta City Games held on Saturday, May 17, at Piedmont Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ad

Hall kicked off her 2025 season at the Florida Relays after falling short of earning a medal at the Paris Games. She settled in fifth place after collecting 6615 points in the women's heptathlon event. In her recent appearance at the 2025 Atlanta City Games, the Olympian competed in the long jump event and registered an impressive mark of 6.38m to record her season best.

She shared a carousel of images and videos, including a few glimpses of the 2025 Atlanta City Games. In one of the videos, she was seen sharing a warm hug with her beau after recording the season best. Hall also added a bts image of her Adidas shoot, where she was seen striking a pose against a car in an athletic outfit. She further shared a mirror selfie of herself and Slayton.

Ad

Trending

Sharing the pictures, Hall wrote:

"Some recents 🙆🏽‍♀️ & cheers for a long jump SB !! A month on the European circuit up next ✈️❤️‍🔥"

Ad

Slayton expressed his admiration for the heptathlete by reacting in the comment section with a fire and heart emoji.

Screenshot of the Instagram post's comment section.

Anna Hall will next be seen competing at the 2025 Hypomeeting Gotzis, which will be held from May 31 to June 1, 2025.

Ad

Anna Hall opens up about her performance at the Paris Olympics

Anna Hall at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Photo via Getty Images)

Anna Hall competed at the 2024 Paris Games after experiencing a long injury-ridden period, where she broke her left foot's navicular bone in 2021 and her knee in 2023. In an interview with si.com, she reflected on her Olympic appearance:

Ad

"Not knowing what would happen, if I'd even be in Paris and then getting there and still holding onto the hope that we can still do this, not shooting for anything less than gold."

She continued:

"At no point was I going to concede and say 'We can't do it.' And to ultimately fall a little bit short, hurt a lot. I'm hoping it's going to be that moment in my career that fuels a fire under me ahead of L.A. and it's going to be that moment where God says 'Not yet, but soon.'"

Anna Hall recently made her debut for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More