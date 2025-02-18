Anna Hall’s boyfriend Darius Slayton shares an adorable mirror selfie with the Olympian in latest update

Anna Hall's boyfriend and NFL player Darius Slayton shared a cute selfie with the Olympian. The couple opened up about their relationship in November 2024.

Hall and Slayton turned heads with their presence at the Super Bowl on February 9, sharing several pictures from their visit. The couple usually shares updates, showcasing the quality time they spend together. In the most recent update, Slayton posted a mirror selfie with Hall on his Instagram story while they were seemingly in a grocery store.

Darius Slayton’s Instagram story (@slimslay)

On Saturday, February 15, Slayton shared pictures with Hall on Instagram. In the first one, the two posed at an event. While the Olympian was draped in a stylish one-sided off-shoulder brown-colored dress, Skayton wore a classic brown and black suit.

The post also had pictures from their Adidas shoot during the Super Bowl weekend. Cutely showcasing his love, Slayton added a few emojis in the caption that read:

"🔒🤞🏾"

Under this post, Hall reciprocated with love by writing a comment:

"My whole❤️!!"

When Anna Hall revealed the reason that pushed her to compete at the Paris Olympics despite having a serious knee injury

Anna Hall's Paris Olympics campaign did not turn out as expected, as she fell short of attaining a podium finish. 2024 was a tough year for the American; in January last year, she underwent a knee procedure, which led to a hiatus from the sport for a few months.

However, she returned during the Olympic trials, securing a win in her event. Before competing at the 2024 Summer Games, in an interview with USA Today Sports, she was asked what kept her inspired despite having a heartbreaking injury. She replied [0:19 onwards]:

"I think what drove me was the people around me. There was a lot of days where I really just didn't think it was going to happen and so, in my mind, I stopped believing and so I feel like the people around me kind of believed for me…Then, just knowing that you know this year is like a once in a lifetime opportunity. This is my lifelong dream and I missed out on it in 2021."

"I was like, ‘I cannot not try’. So, I just kept telling myself, you know, if this doesn't work it's going to be because it's physically not possible, not because I didn't do one more hour of PT or like wake up and try the next thing. So, that's what kept me going," Anna Hall added.

Anna Hall is gearing up for the 2025 track season and is expected to compete at the World Athletics Championships this year.

