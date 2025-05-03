Anna Hall shares glimpses of first F1 visit with boyfriend Darius Slayton ahead of debut Grand Slam Track appearance

Anna Hall recently shared a few glimpses of her first visit to an F1 event ahead of her debut appearance at the Grand Slam Track. Hall will be seen competing at the 2025 Grand Slam Track Miami, which is scheduled from May 2 to 4, 2025, at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar, Florida.

She was seen attending the pre events at the F1 Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Hall was present at the pre-event with her boyfriend, NFL player Darius Slayton. The former attended the event in a casual outfit, donning a white crop top with blue shorts. She complemented her look with a black leather belt and red cap. The Olympian completed the look with her signature Olympic pendant necklace.

As she shared a few pictures from Mercedes' paddock, her boyfriend was seen trying his hand at the F1 simulation, a video of which she shared on her Instagram story and wrote:

"I crashed immediately just to look over and see this."

Sharing a selfie with the helmet on, Hall expressed her excitement.

"Coolest day at the F1 Miami."

Screenshot of Halls' Instagram stories.

The Olympian was also seen posing for pictures with Noah Lyles' fiance Junelle Bromfield. Hall and Lyles were seen interacting with Mercedes' reserve driver Valtteri Bottas. The heptathlete delighted in her first ever F1 hot lap.

Screenshot of Hall's Instagram stories.

Anna Hall opens up about attending her first F1 hot lap ahead of her appearance at Grand Slam Track Miami

Anna Hall of Team United States during the Team United States at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Getty Images)

During the media event for the Grand Slam Track, Anna Hall informed fans about her F1 hot lap appearance. She expressed her excitement in riding at nearly 200 mph and joked about the car's speed increasing her speed on track.

"I'm doing a hot lap tomorrow at F1 so let's see how that goes. One of the F1 drivers is I guess, gonna take me on a lap. I'm not sure exactly how fast we are going, but definitely close to 200."

She added:

"May be it will, like, stimulate the speed in my brain and I'll go faster."

Anna Hall will be seen competing against a star-studded lineup in the women's long hurdles event, including Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Shamier Little, and Rushell Clayton at the Grand Slam Track Miami. She is competing in the 2025 season after navigating a brief injury-ridden period where she suffered from a broken navicular bone and a knee (PCL) injury.

