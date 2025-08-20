Anna Hall shares major update about her appearance at Lausanne Diamond League after securing World Championships

After securing a spot at the 2025 World Athletics Championships, Anna Hall made a major announcement about her participation at the Lausanne Diamond League, which will be held on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. She earned the spot for the World Championships at the 2025 USATF Championships. Hall competed in her first heptathlon event of the 2025 season at the Hypo meeting on May 31 and June 1, and posted a world lead. The winning performance also made her the equal 2nd best performer ever in the heptathlon. She dominated the heptathlon event at the USATF Championships after collecting 6899 points to surpass Taliyah Brooks, who posted 6526 points. However, a day before the Lausanne Diamond League, Hall stated that she is still tired from her competition and hasn't been able to recover fully. Sharing her picture from a shot put training session, where she posted her 14.87m, Hall announced her withdrawal from the next Diamond League meeting. &quot;Finally out of my post heptathlon tired,&quot; Hall wrote. &quot;Learning it takes me longer than we thought (hence no Lausanne). 14.87 big training pb.&quot;Screenshot of Hall's Instagram story.Anna Hall secured her fourth consecutive national title at the 2025 USATF Championships. She will compete at the upcoming World Championships to complete her set of medals. The WACs are scheduled from September 13 to 21, 2025, in Tokyo, Japan.Anna Hall opens up about her family's role in her competing journeyAnna Hall at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track &amp; Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Getty)Anna Hall recently opened up about her family's role in her athletics journey, highlighting their presence at every competition. She stated that their support means everything to her and comforts her knowing that no matter what the results would be, they'll always be proud of her. &quot;My family is everything to me,&quot; she said. &quot;I mean, their support means the world. I definitely am somebody who likes to have my people around. And so everywhere we go, there's a team Anna. My parents are there. Sometimes, there are other family members, too, family friends. Hall added:&quot;Lots of support, so to have them at everything, to look to whether or not things are going well or not well, it's just really comforting to know that, no matter how an event goes, or how a competition goes, I can look into the stands and my mom and dad are smiling and they are proud of me. I can always walk over there and get a hug if I need.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAnna Hall was born to David and Ronette. Her father was a quarterback at the University of Michigan.