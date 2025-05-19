Anna Hall shares adorable moment with multiple-time Olympic medalist mentor Jackie Joyner-Kersee after season-best performance

Anna Hall was seen sharing an adorable moment with her multiple-time Olympic medalist mentor, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, during the 2025 Atlanta City Games. Following her appearance at Florida Relays, the Tom Jones Invitational, and Grand Slam Track, Hall competed at the Atlanta City Games - a World Athletics Continental Tour Silver event - which was held on Saturday, May 17, at Piedmont Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

Hall competed in the long jump event on Saturday, posting a stunning mark of 6.38m to record her season best. She was seen delighting in the electrifying atmosphere along with multiple-time heptathlon and long jump Olympic medalist Joyner-Kersee, with whom she has developed a mentor-mentee relationship recently. Joyner-Kersee called Hall three times before the 2024 Olympic Trials to lend important advice.

Hall reshared a picture of herself with the former Olympian on her Instagram story. The two can be seen laughing.

Screenshot of Hall's Instagram story (@annaa.hall/IG)

At the 2022 Texas Relays, Hall registered a score of 6,412 points, which surpassed Joyner-Kersee’s 1983 NCAA meet record and collegiate heptathlon world record of 6,390 points. At the Olympic Trials in 2024, when Hall received mentorship from the heptathlon world record holder, she dominated the event.

Anna Hall reflects on her appearance at the Paris Olympics during her debut for SI Swimsuit

Anna Hall arrives at the Sports Illustrated's SI The Party in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Getty Images)

Anna Hall recently reflected on her Paris Olympics performance. Hall described her appearance as bittersweet, stating she was grateful for competing at the world's biggest sporting event but heartbroken after falling short of winning a medal.

"The Olympics was very bittersweet," Hall said during her SI Swimsuit debut (via si.com). "For one, it was my first one, so I was just thankful to be there. It was a lifelong dream that came true, so that's something that I will always remember."

"Not knowing what would happen, if I'd even be in Paris and then getting there and still holding onto the hope that we can still do this, not shooting for anything less than gold," she continued. "At no point was I going to concede and say 'We can't do it.' And to ultimately fall a little bit short, hurt a lot. I'm hoping it's going to be that moment in my career that fuels a fire under me ahead of L.A. and it's going to be that moment where God says 'Not yet, but soon.'"

Anna Hall secured fifth place in the heptathlon in Paris.

