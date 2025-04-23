Anna Hall teases SI swimsuit photoshoot with Jordan Chiles months after debut for Magazine

Olympian Anna Hall recently shared a glimpse of her swimsuit photoshoot with the Sports Illustrated magazine, months after her debut for the same. The heptathlete did the photoshoot under an upcoming segment 'A Different Light'.

Interestingly, Hall wasn't the only sports celebrity to take part. Olympic champion surfer Caroline Marks and Olympic champion gymnast Jordan Chiles also graced the photoshoot.

Hall teased a glimpse of the same by sharing the video on her Instagram story. She wrote in the caption,

"Soon @si_swimsuit"

Screengrab of Anna Hall's Instagram story about the SI photoshoot [Image Source : Anna Hall's Instagram]

Hall will be returning to track at the second meet of Grand Slam Track, which will be held at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miami from May 2-4. The 24-year-old heptathlete expressed her excitement about returning to the track for the 2025 season as she wrote on her Instagram profile,

"Finding my joy again ❤️❤️‍🔥. See you guys on a track really soon. Early season schedule for those who want to follow: lots of progress to chase between now and World Championships in September 🤞🏽Lets make some magic #rebuilding #Histiming"

Anna Hall underwent multiple surgeries in early 2024, including a knee surgery, before she could take part in the Paris Olympics. Despite giving her seasonal best performance, the heptathlete could only manage to end up fifth.

Anna Hall reflects on her injuries and being mentored by Jackie Joyner-Kersee

Anna Hall in action at the Paris Olympics [Image Source : Getty]

Anna Hall has had a tough time overcoming injuries since 2021. In a conversation with the World Athletics, the athlete talked about the impact of her injuries.

"It was very painful emotionally and physically. I was in pain a lot of days at practice trying things that I didn’t want to do, but doctors said, ‘If you want to push, this is what we’re doing.’ Emotionally, that’s super, super humbling. The first few days trying to high jump again, I couldn’t do a single-leg hop and I’m like, how am I supposed to jump 1.85m in six weeks? It was definitely the hardest thing I’ve ever done."

Hall also thanked former Olympic champion, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, who helped her out during this tough phase. Kersee mentioned in the interview with World Athletics,

"When you see her out there perform, you see that she loves it. Even through her pain, she would never mention how much pain she has gone through and that she continues to go through now. When you see her she’s giving her heart, everything out there. Even trying to go two minutes, two flat, I would never do that. That is determination and grit."

Anna Hall is now aiming for a gold medal at the upcoming World Championships to be held at Tokyo in September. She also hopes to make it big at the Los Angeles Olympics, which would be held in 2028.

