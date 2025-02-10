Anna Hall turns up glamour at SI's star-studded party including Damar Hamlin and Ellie Thumann among others in New Orleans amid the Super Bowl

Anna Hall turned up the glamour at The Party by Sports Illustrated in New Orleans, Louisiana, featuring Ellie Thumann and Damar Hamlin. This came after the heptathlete spent quality time with her boyfriend during the Super Bowl weekend.

Anna Hall, the three-time US National Champion, ended her dreams of competing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after facing a setback at the trials. However, she pulled herself back up at the 2024 US Olympic trials and finished first in the heptathlon event. In the Paris finals, the 23-year-old finished fifth in her event, narrowly missing out on the podium.

Following her stint at the quadrennial Games, Hall graced the Swimsuit 2025 fold of Sports Illustrated, turning heads with bikini-clad pictures. On February 8, the heptathlete received a special welcome from the publication to attend the star-studded party with Dom Dolla and Diplo as the DJs.

Donning an asymmetric dress, Hall shared the red carpet with popular names like Ellie Thumann, Damar Hamlin, and others.

Hall recently shared a frame with her boyfriend, Darius Slayton before heading out to attend the Super Bowl. She donned a black off-shoulder dress paired with dainty jewellery and had her hair tied back in a sleek ponytail. She expressed gratitude to Slayton for the necklace, saying:

"My necklace is from my boyfriend, thanks."

The New York Giants wide receiver then gave the details of his outfit, encompassing Givenchy sneakers, a Uniqlo T-shirt, and a black jacket.

"We are here at the Super Bowl because he is nominated for Man of the Year for being The Best Person Ever, literally," Hall said expressing her love for her NFL player boyfriend.

Anna Hall confirmed her appearance at the 2028 LA Olympics

Anna Hall gearing up for her event at the Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - (Source: Getty)

Hall became a two-time Olympian with her attendance in Tokyo and Paris but failed to make it to the podium in both. After her Olympic campaign in 2024, she posted a photo from the Paris track and shared that she would be in the running for her home Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028.

"Next's one at home!"

In a post from September 2024, Hall revealed that she took an extended break from track to spend time with friends and family before hitting the training track again.

"I took a real break from the track after the Olympics for the first time ever honestly. This year was hard and even though I didn't want to admit it, I needed [a break]. I spent it traveling, seeing my friends and family and getting my puppy...."

Anna Hall amassed two medals at the World Championships; a silver and a bronze in the heptathlon. Moreover, her NCAA repertoire includes two NCAA Division I titles.

