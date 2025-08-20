Announced for new Oregon State gymnastics role, Jade Carey steps out for Counting Crows concert with girlfriend Aimee Sinacola

After returning to her alma mater as a student assistant coach, Jade Carey was seen attending the Counting Crows concert at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend, Oregon. After competing in the NCAA for Oregon State, Carey is now taking a break from elite gymnastics.

Ad

The Beavers announced on Tuesday, August 19, that Jade Carey had joined the Oregon State University coaching staff as a student assistant coach. Carey is coming off a successful collegiate career with the Beavers, where she finished her senior season with 51 event titles across 14 appearances. She also represented Team USA at the Paris Olympics, winning two medals, gold in the team event and bronze on vault.

Following the acceptance of her new role with OSU, Carey shared a photo from the concert on her Instagram story.

Ad

Trending

Screenshot of story (IG/@jadecarey)

The gymnast attended the concert with her girlfriend Aimee Sinacola, who has been a constant support for her. The latter also expressed her admiration as Carey took on her new role as an assistant coach at Oregon State.

Ad

“Can’t wait to watch you shine in a different way this season. Officially a beav fan @jade carey,” Sinacola wrote on Instagram.

Screenshot of story(IG/@aimee_sinacola)

Sinacola is the Director of Creative Content for the University of Oregon’s athletics department. The couple made their relationship public in March this year.

Ad

Jade Carey opens up about how elite appearances and team support led to her best season

Jade Carey at 2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships - Source: Getty

Jade Carey had an impressive senior season with Oregon State gymnastics. She earned the 2025 AAI Award and was a four-time Honda Award finalist, finishing her career with 168 event titles, including 51 in her final year. She also became just the 13th gymnast in NCAA history to complete a Gym Slam, recording perfect 10s on all four events.

Ad

During a press conference before the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Finals, Carey reflected on her season and how her elite experience, along with the support of her team, contributed to her success:

“My experience in the elite has helped me with the pressure aspects of things. I have had to deal with a lot of high-pressure situations, so that really helped my gymnastics flourish this year. But again, just having a team where I can be silly and goofy and fun and have a good time in and outside of the gym really makes it mentally a lot easier.

Ad

“We really just say it every time before we compete, like let’s just have fun because we do our best when we’re having fun. So just being able to really take that to heart this year, I think it showed throughout my gymnastics the whole year that I was having a really good time.” (3:13 onwards)

Ad

In her final NCAA appearance, she was the only one to qualify after the team was eliminated in the regional finals. Carey tied for third place on the beam and finished fourth in the all-around.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amitha Reji George I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it. Know More