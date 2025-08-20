Jade Carey steps into new role for her alma mater Oregon State University amid her break from gymnastics

Amidst her break from gymnastics, Olympic champion gymnast Jade Carey has rejoined Oregon State University, but in a different role. She will now be a part of the institution's coaching staff.Carey has joined the Oregon State Beavers' gymnastics team as a junior assistant coach. The 25-year-old represented the Beavers as a collegiate gymnast from 2021 to 2025, during which time she won multiple honors for Oregon State University.The Instagram page of the Oregon State Beavers welcomed back their star gymnast with full fervor. They captioned their Instagram post:&quot;𝘾𝙤𝙖𝙘𝙝 Jade Carey. 📰 link in bio #GoBeavs&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter representing the Oregon State Beavers for the last time at the NCAA Championships, Carey decided to take a break from gymnastics. She shared some of the most memorable moments from the tournament on her Instagram profile, writing:&quot;A season i will cherish forever. so grateful for the incredible opportunity i have had the past four years to represent oregon state university. as always, go beavs for life 🧡🖤&quot;Although she couldn't win the NCAA Championships for her team in her final appearance, Jade Carey clinched a bronze medal for the Oregon State Beavers in the balance beam event. The 25-year-old gymnast also won four silver medals and a bronze medal as a collegiate gymnast at the NCAA Championships.Jade Carey opened up about taking a break from the elite gymnastics season for 2025Jade Carey at the 2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships [Image Source: Getty]Jade Carey surprised everybody by announcing her retirement from collegiate gymnastics after her appearance at the NCAA Championships 2025. She also opened up on why she decided to take a break from the entire 2025 season, especially in terms of elite gymnastics.In her interview with Olympics.com in May 2025, the gymnast mentioned:“I think after having the college season and just having so much fun and only focusing on that, I didn’t wanna do this summer because I wanted to end on just being able to focus on college gymnastics and take a break.”“This summer, I definitely wanna go on vacation since that’s been a really long time coming for me, just be able to go away, relax, unplug, and just truly take my mind away from gymnastics,” she added.Jade Carey mentioned that if she wanted to take a shot at the upcoming Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, stepping back in 2025 would be the best approach. The 25-year-old gymnast had previously won two Olympic medals at the Paris Olympics last year, including a gold medal in women's team all-around and a bronze medal in the women's vault event.