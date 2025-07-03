Jade Carey soaks up the sun as she poses in brown swimwear during Mexico trip

Jade Carey has shared glimpses of herself soaking up the sun during her vacation in Mexico. Amid her break from gymnastics, Carey is enjoying a trip where she’s seen staying at the Garza Blanca Los Cabos luxury resort.
This comes months after the conclusion of her gymnastics career with the Oregon State Beavers, where she experienced heartbreak by missing out on the 2025 NCAA all-around title, eventually finishing her college journey without an NCAA gold medal in any event.
Following the end of her collegiate career, Jade Carey shared pictures of herself in striped brown swimwear, along with glimpses of her doing paddle yoga, on her Instagram stories.
Take a look at the glimpses here -
In another picture, Carey can be seen wearing sunglasses while she poses for a selfie, which she also posted on Instagram.
On the competitive side, apart from her collegiate career, where she is considered one of the greatest gymnasts with six NCAA Championships medals, Carey is also a two-time Olympic gold medalist, having won gold in the floor exercise in Tokyo and as a crucial member of the women's all-around team in Paris. The 25-year-old also earned a bronze medal in the floor exercise event at the Paris Olympics.
Jade Carey opens up on why she opted out of the 2025 elite gymnastics season
Jade Carey explained her decision to sit out of the elite gymnastics circuit for the 2025 season. She shared the update after finishing her collegiate gymnastics season, which she described as fun and filled with less pressure. She said she didn’t feel ready to immediately return to the more intense demands of elite competition.
In an interview with Olympics.com in May 2025, Carey opened up about her choice, stating:
“I think after having the college season and just having so much fun and only focusing on that, I didn’t wanna do this summer because I wanted to end on just being able to focus on college gymnastics and take a break.”
She added:
“This summer, I definitely wanna go on vacation since that’s been a really long time coming for me, just be able to go away, relax, unplug, and just truly take my mind away from gymnastics.”
Carey also noted that if she eventually decides to aim for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics on home soil, then stepping back in 2025 would be a strategic move, giving her body and mind the recovery to refocus on long-term goals.