Jade Carey NCAA Retirement: All we know so far

Jade Carey made the final appearance of her collegiate career at the NCAA gymnastics Championships semi-final in Fort Worth, Texas. The American athlete was the only athlete from the Oregon State Gymnastics program to qualify for the NCAA gymnastics Championships and competed in the individual event.

Carey finished fourth overall in the all-around and concluded her NCAA gymnastics career with no national titles under her belt. The 24-year-old began her performances in the semi-finals with great momentum; however, a minute error during the landing in the vault cost her the top place, and she finished with an overall all-around score of 39.6250.

Oklahoma Sooners' Jordan Bowers won the National title in the individual all-around with a performance of 39.7125. This marked the end of Carey's NCAA career with four silver medals and one bronze medal under her belt as a part of Oregon State University.

Moments after Carey crashed out of the podium positions in the individual all-around, fans expressed their thoughts on X about the American gymnast's collegiate career.

"Jade Carey ending her college career with no individual NCAA titles just feels wrong. (She’s still going to be remembered as one of the all time greats regardless!)."

The Olympic gold medalist had spoken about her final year as an NCAA gymnast multiple times, and this season held a great significance for her as she expressed her desire to skip Elite Level competitions in 2025 to focus on her NCAA appearance.

“I feel like I can’t really [hold back]. I like to dive right in, but I’m excited to be able to really focus on my team this year. I’m not doing elite this year, so I just have them to focus on and that’s it. I’m really excited to jump in with them and be a leader and help get them to where we want to go,” she said.

What's next for Jade Carey?

Jade Carey at the 2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships - Source: Getty

Jade Carey spoke about her plans after concluding her collegiate career in a press conference before the NCAA Championships Finals. The Olympic gold medalist revealed that it is something that crosses her mind often, and she was happy about the fact that many options were open to her.

"It's definitely a lot to think about, and it crosses my mind often, but I think with the year that I've had, I'm just trying to take it one day at a time this year. One foot in front of the other, focusing on what I want to accomplish in my college season because I don't have much time left. But it is really exciting that there are a lot of options and things for me to do next. I just don't know what they are yet, but I'm excited to figure it out," she said.

Moreover, she weighed in on returning to Oregon State University as a coach in the future and said:

“So I think that it definitely could be a possibility. And I think it would be really cool to like come back here someday and do that.”

With her decision to skip the Elite competitions in 2025, Jade Carey will be taking some time off from the mat as the pro Gymnastics season takes shape.

