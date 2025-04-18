Coco Gauff narrates a powerful message for Jade Carey highlighting her career amid NCAA gymnastics Championships

Jade Carey recently received a special message from tennis player Coco Gauff amid the ongoing National Championships. Carey qualified for the nationals individually after delivering a standout performance at the Regional Finals.

The American has started her ongoing semi-final campaign in dominant fashion. She secured 9.9500 and 9.9125 points in the beam balance and even bars, respectively. Notably, the gymnast is yet to compete in her two best events, vault and floor.

Amid this, the Beaver Gymnastics shared a video on Instagram, which included clips of Carey's performances and the tennis player's message in the background.

"A storm ignites from a single spark and for Jade Carey, that spark ignited years ago when the two-time Olympic gold medalist stood on the biggest in the world and owned it, but there's still a title that hangs in the balance. She's conquered the world stage but what about the NCAA crown? It's been three years in the making and this year the sky has been shifting. Jade Carey unleashed a historic college career, a storm that Oregon State on the map, leaving a legacy that echoes throughout Gill Coliseum," said Coco Gauff.

"16 perfect 10s, a 168 career titles, the fourth-highest all-around score in the history of college gymnastics. No, you can't forget about the two gym slams. Every routine flawless, every meet a statement. People ask if she's peaking. No, she's building, Storms don't peak, they take over. They become impossible to ignore. And now at the NCAA Gymnastics National Championships, Jade Carey is the eye of the storm. This isn't just another meet. This is history mid flight. This is power in perfect form," Gauff added.

Carey advanced to the national championships for the fourth time in a row after delivering remarkable performances at the regional finals.

Jade Carey's girlfriend reacted to the gymnast winning the 2025 AAI Award

Jade Carey recently won the AAI Award 2025, which is awarded to the best collegiate gymnast of the season. The Beaver gymnastics shared a video on Instagram, announcing the Oregon gymnast as the AAI award winner. The video showcased glimpses of the gymnast's perfect 10s, and the post's caption read:

"Introducing your 2025 AAI Award Winner: Jade Carey of Oregon State University!🏆✨"

This post garnered the attention of Carey's girlfriend, Aimee Sincola, who gave a heartwarming reaction to the achievement, writing the following in the comment section:

"She is her."

Carey recently confirmed her relationship with Sincol, and came out as queer. She announced her relationship by uploading adorable photos with her girlfriend on social media.

