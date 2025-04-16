Jade Carey's girlfriend drops 3-word reaction to gymnast winning 2025 AAI Award

Jade Carey recently received a heartfelt reaction from her girlfriend, Aimee Sinacola, after the three-time Olympic medalist won the AAI Award 2025. Carey has been at her dominant best this season and is all set to compete for gold at the upcoming NCAA Championships 2025.

The AAI award winner is awarded to the best collegiate gymnast of the season, and Carey has, without a doubt, been that so far. She beat Jordan Bowers and Audrey Davis from Oklahoma State, Aleah Finnegan from LSU, Grace McCallum from Utah, and Leanne Wrong from Florida Gators for the top honor.

Carey’s girlfriend Sinacola came up with a heartfelt reaction to the gymnast's achievement, writing:

"She is her."

Jade Carey's girlfriend's comment on AAI's page - Source: via @aaiequip on Instagram

Carey won a staggering 51 event titles in 2025, which included winning the all-around and beam in every single appearance. She scored 9.85 or more in each of her 52 routines of the season and also posted the fourth-highest all-around score in NCAA history, a 39.925, just .075 shy of a ‘perfect 40.’

Carey has occupied the top spot in the national all-around rankings for nearly all of the weeks this season and would now be eager to top it off with her first all-around national title at the NCAA Championships in Fort Worth, Texas, this weekend.

Jade Carey makes feelings known on being honored with the AAI award

Jade Carey during the Fisk v Oregon State - Source: Getty

Jade Carey is arguably the best gymnast in Oregon State Beavers' history, having won an impressive five NCAA medals in three seasons. While the Beavers missed a spot in the NCAA Championships, Carey has qualified yet again and would be vying for her first national title.

Carey became one of the few OSU gymnasts to win the AAI Award and expressed gratitude to the Beavers fanbase. She also gave a shoutout to the finalists, which included her Olympic teammate, Utah’s Grace McCallum.

"Wow! Extremely grateful and honored. Thank you for all the love and support. Shoutout to all of the incredible finalists. Truly paving the way for NCAA gymnastics," Jade Carey wrote in an Instagram story.

Carey joined OSU following the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she won her maiden gold medal. She won a silver on the balance beam as a freshman and another silver on the balance beam as a sophomore before winning the silver on all-around, floor exercise, and beam at the 2024 NCAA Championships.

An NCAA gold medal is the only thing Carey is yet to win, and she would hope to add the crown in Fort Worth.

