Jade Carey pens a heartfelt note after winning the 2025 AAI Award

Jade Carey made her feelings known about winning the 2025 AAI Award in her senior season with the Oregon Beavers. She was the leading finalist, alongside Aleah Finnegan and Grace McCallum.

Ad

Carey was a member of the US women's gymnastics team that won gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She also put up a stellar show on the vault to win the bronze medal. She resumed her college career with the Beavers in 2025, competing in a tri-meet with the UCLA and California at the Pan Pacific Challenge. She won multiple events and all-around titles and earned her second career Grand Slam with her performance at Oregon State's Senior Night on March 15, 2025.

Ad

Trending

For her prowess in the 2025 season, Carey outshined Grace McCallum, Aleah Finnegan, and Leanne Wong to win the AAI Award. Beaver Gym's official Instagram page celebrated the achievement, and the Olympian shared the same on her Instagram story and captioned:

"Wow! Extremely grateful and honored. Thank you for all the love and support. Shoutout to all of the incredible finalists. Truly waving the way for NCAA gymnastics."

Ad

Jade Carey reacts to winning the 2025 AAI Award; Instagram: @jadecarey

Jade Carey posted the highest scores in the all-around during the regional finals and advanced to the 2025 NCAA Championships as an individual competitor from Oregon.

Ad

Jade Carey opened up about qualifying as an individual for the 2025 Nationals

Jade Carey at the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Women's Day 2 (Source: Getty)

Jade Carey has been making waves at the NCAA Championships since 2022. She won four silvers and a bronze and will vie for her first title of her collegiate career in the 2025 Nationals. After qualifying, she shared that taking her team forward was her primary goal, but at least having them support her would mean the world.

Ad

"I've honestly wanted nothing more than to get our whole team to nationals, It's been a huge goal of mine and I feel like we are really close this year and had a really strong shot, but, just to know that they're all going to be at home supporting me and some are actually even going to come to Texas and be there in person, so that really means a lot to me to have a team that cares so much.

Ad

"It's sad to not have all of them there but again, just knowing that they're all there for me and that I'm still representing our whole team while I'm there is really special and I'm really excited."

The 24-year-old has an equally impressive elite career as she is tied with Aly Raisman as the fifth-most decorated gymnast in the US.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More