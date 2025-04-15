Jade Carey makes her feelings clear about potential coaching role

Jade Carey recently shared her views on a potential coaching career with Oregon State. While Oregon State is out of the race for the NCAA Championships, Carey will be going forward to add a gold medal to her name. As Carey’s final season with Oregon State is coming to an end, she was asked if there is a possibility of coming back to Oregon State in future as a coach.

Carey won the gold in the women’s floor exercise in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and continued the podium finish streak in Paris by winning the bronze in women’s vault, which also played a significant role in assuring the Olympic gold for the team event. While Jade Carey has won the silver medal in the all-around, she is yet to strike gold at the NCAA Championships.

In the press conference, when Carey was asked if she would like to come back to Oregon State as a coach in the near future, she replied via the YouTube channel of Oregon State Athletics (10:16 onwards),

"I think about that a lot actually, I don’t know because I’ve never really obviously coached before but I definitely love to help the girls out in gym and give them a little pointer so I think that it could definitely be a possibility and I think it would be really cool to come back here someday and do that."

Carey committed to Oregon State when she was just 14 and has been with the gymnastics program for 11 years.

Jade Carey credits the NCCA Championships for her Paris 2024 success

Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles' performances at the Paris Olympics were one of the biggest reasons for the fourth Olympic gold for Team USA. At the end of the last year, talking to Olympics.com about how the NCAA Championships helped Carey curate the way to Paris, she said:

"I think [NCAA] really made me fall back in love with gymnastics. Tokyo was obviously really awesome for me, but also really hard at the same time. Going to college brought me out of my shell more, gave me a little bit more confidence. It just made me love gymnastics and realize I had more to give."

This season, Carey secured the top spot by scoring 39.700 at the regional all-around competition and made her way to the 2025 NCAA Championships as the individual gymnast. She will be representing Oregon State one last time in hopes of clinching the much-awaited NCAA gold medal in Fort Worth, Texas, from April 17 to April 19.

