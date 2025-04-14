NCAA Gymnastics Championship Finals 2025: Top teams that can challenge defending Champions LSU

As the highly anticipated 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships are approaching, Olivia Dunne's LSU gymnastics team paves its way with impressive performances. However, the Tigers are vying against other top teams that have shown the potential to present a tough fight against the purple and gold squad.
The Tigers are entering the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships as defending champions after dominating the event last year with a substantial lead. They reached the final round at the 2024 NCAA Championships after a successful run throughout the process, including dominating the regional finals and semifinal rounds.
The LSU squad won its program's first-ever victory with 198.2250 points. To achieve this historic feat, they defeated California, Utah, and Florida, who collected 197.8500, 197.8000, and 197.4375 points, respectively. The reigning champions are entering the final few rounds as SEC champions, having dominated Oklahoma, Florida, Missouri, Alabama, Kentucky, Georgia, and Auburn.
Teams that will challenge LSU Gymnastics at the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championship Finals
LSU Tigers earned the place to compete in the final few rounds of the 2025 NCAA Championships after taking over the Penn State Regional final. However, they had to settle for third place in the Regional final with 198.050 points. They are succeeded by Alabama and Florida.
Let's take a look at the teams that can potentially challenge the Tigers to defend their title.
#1. Alabama Women's Gymnastics
The Alabama women's gymnastics team has shown the prospect of challenging the defending champions by leading the table of the 2025 NCAA Regional Championships with 197.675 points. They topped the Tuscaloosa Regional Final to reach the semifinal round. The Crimson Tide won its last NCAA Championships in 2012.
#2. Florida Gators Women's Gymnastics
The Florida Gators can also be a threat to the Tigers' second consecutive title quest. They are following the Alabama squad and surpassing the purple and gold pack in the table for regional finals with 197.700 points. With multiple elite gymnasts, including Skye Blakely, Kayla DiCello, and Leanne Wong, the Gators are expected to put up a formidable performance at the Championships.
#3. Michigan State Women's Gymnastics
Michigan State women's gymnastics competed with the Tigers squad at the Penn State regional final and finished second with a minute difference of .050 points. In the finals, held on April 5, 2025, Michigan State posted 198.000 points.