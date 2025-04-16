Lindsey Vonn reacts as Jade Carey wins AAI Award amid NCAA gymnastics finals

Alpine skier Lindsey Vonn has lauded Olympic champion gymnast Jade Carey. Vonn reacted to the American Athletic, Inc. awarding Carey for being the year's best gymnast.
Carey, who represents the Oregon State Beavers, earned the award for her achievements as a gymnast last year. Her achievements include her medals, a gold and a bronze in the team all-around the vault event, respectively, at the Paris Olympics.
Vonn congratulated Carey for this honor by posting in the comments section of the Instagram post shared by AAI:
"👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻"
Aimee Sinacola, the director of creative content at the University of Oregon, also cheered for Carey. She commented:
"She is her"
For the unversed, Aimee Sinacola is Jade Carey's girlfriend. The couple had been dating for a long while, but it wasn't until mid-March that Carey made it public.
Though Oregon State Beavers couldn't make the cut for the NCAA Championships Finals, Jade Carey made it as an individual gymnast. She would aim to make a mark at the NCAA Championships in Fort Worth, Texas, from April 17-19.
Jade Carey shares her thoughts on a potential coaching role at the Oregon State Beavers
Though she had been committed to Oregon State University since 2017, it was only in 2022 that Jade Carey debuted in collegiate gymnastics with the Oregon State Beavers. Since then, the 24-year-old gymnast has won five medals in three occasions at the NCAA Championships, which include four silver medals and a bronze medal. However, a gold medal continues to elude Carey at the NCAA Championships.
In a conference after the NCAA Regionals, Carey was asked if she would be willing to take up a job as the coach at the University of Oregon. The gymnast replied [10:16 onwards]:
"I think about that a lot actually, I don’t know because I’ve never really obviously coached before but I definitely love to help the girls out in gym and give them a little pointer so I think that it could definitely be a possibility and I think it would be really cool to come back here someday and do that."
Jade Carey will be in action at the NCAA Championships Finals, scheduled from April 17-19 at Fort Worth in Texas.