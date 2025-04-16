NCAA Gymnastics Championships 2025: Schedule, where to watch, and more

The NCAA Gymnastics Championships are right around the corner, and they promise to deliver some extraordinary action. The competition is slated to take place between April 17 and 19 at the famed Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, and will feature the nation's best gymnasts battling it out for top honors.

The competition will begin with the semifinals on April 17. The first semifinal on the day will feature Oklahoma, Florida, Missouri, and Alabama, with two of the four teams making it through to the finals. Oklahoma will be the overwhelming favorite to top this bracket.

The Sooners have won six of the last ten championships, and will be looking to add another feather to their cap. Florida is expected to join them in the top two, even as Alabama and Missouri hope to pull off an upset.

Meanwhile, the second semifinals will see LSU, Utah, UCLA, and Missouri facing off against each other. The Tigers won their first national championships in program history last year, and look poised to make a repeat trip to the finals. Meanwhile, UCLA and Utah are expected to have a close fight for second, while underdogs Missouri will hope to make their mark.

NCAA Gymnastics Championships 2025: Full schedule

Here is the full schedule for the 2025 national championships:

Thursday, April 17

2:30 PM: Doors Open for semifinal I

3:30 PM: Semifinal I - Oklahoma, Florida, Missouri, Alabama

7:00 PM: Doors Open for Semifinal II

8:00 PM: Semifinal II - LSU, Utah, UCLA, and Michigan State

After conclusion of semifinal II: Individual trophy presentation

Saturday, April 19

2:00 PM: Doors Open for National Championship

3:00 PM: National Championship

After conclusion of finals: Team trophy presentation

All times mentioned are CT and subject to change.

NCAA Gymnastics Championships 2025: Where to watch

Fans who want to watch the national championships will be able to catch the semifinal competitions live on ESPN2. Meanwhile, the pre-championships show and the national championships finals will be broadcast live on ABC. After the event wraps up, ESPN+ will stream the trophy presentation.

NCAA Gymnastics Championships 2025: Full list of individual qualifiers

Outside of the eight teams that have qualified for the national championships, the competition will also feature 20 other gymnasts vying for the individual titles. These athletes will work with the teams during their rotations in the semifinals on April 17.

Here is the full list of the individual qualifiers for th 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships:

All-Around

Jade Carey (Oregon State)

Joscelyn Robertson (Arkansas)

Madison Ulrich (Denver)

Mary McDonough

Vault

Kaya Forbs (North Carolina)

Sophia Diaz (Michigan)

Rosie Casall (Denver)

Ady Wahl (Georgia)

Uneven Bars

Madelyn Williams (California)

Maddie Jones (Arkansas)

Rylie Mundell (Denver)

Olivia Greaves (Auburn)

Balance Beam

Mya Lauzon (California)

Isabella Magnelli (Kentucky)

Brynlee Andersen (BYU)

Gabby McLaughlin (Auburn)

Floor

Mya Lauzon (California)

Creslyn Brose (Kentucky)

Mya Hooten (Minnesota)

Lily Smith (Georgia)

