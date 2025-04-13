"Didn't have something hanging over my head"- Jade Carey gets real on focusing only on collegiate gymnastics

Jade Carey has shared her thoughts on the mental and physical liberty of competing at the collegiate gymnastics as compared to when she was competing for both collegiate and elite-level gymnastics. The three-time Olympic medalist recently individually qualified for the 2025 NCAA Championships

The Oregon State gymnast registered a score of 39.700 in the all-around competition at the NCAA Tournament Alabama Regional. In both the beam and floor events, Carey scored 9.950. In the bars event, she concluded with 9.925 and registered 9.875 on the vault event.

During her appearance for the OSU Beavers Athletics press interview, she expressed her views on how concentrating solely on collegiate gymnastics was easier and refreshing for her. She mentioned:

“It was really refreshing for me this year to only have to focus on college gymnastics. I felt like I was able to give a little more of myself in and outside of the gym, especially with only like half the routines to do.” [0:12 onwards]

She continued:

“I think it was easier that way physically because I didn't have to put in so many numbers and then also easier mentally because I didn't have something else almost like hanging over my head the whole season wondering what was going to happen.”

The Oregon State Beavers women's gymnastics team registered a score of 196.875 at the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional Final and came in fourth place. They came behind the California Golden Bears and two teams who advanced to the finals, the Florida Gators and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Carey has qualified for the NCAA Championships every year of her collegiate career. She has four silver medals and one bronze medal from the championships.

Jade Carey shares her perspective on gymnastics

Jade Carey at the Oregon State v Auburn - Source: Getty

Jade Carey has amassed numerous accolades throughout her career and is regarded as one of the most prominent gymnasts in the US team. Along with her Olympic and World Championship feats, she has three gold medals from the Pan American Championships.

During her interview with Elle in July 2024, Carey reflected on her views considering gymnastics.

“Now that I’ve competed in college and have seen that really high-energy, fun competition atmosphere. I get that in league gymnastics, we’re doing harder gymnastics, and it is a lot more serious, because we’re trying to do things to make the Olympic team. But I think having it be a little bit less serious would be cool,” Jade Carey said.

The artistic gymnast has been nominated for the prestigious AAI Award and the 2025 WCGA Regional Awards. She was also named the Gymnast of the Year and has won 160 event titles with the Beavers.

