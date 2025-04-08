Jade Carey achieves major milestone in NCAA career

Jade Carey recently achieved a major milestone as she qualified for the 2025 Women's NCAA Gymnastics Championships after her impressive performance at the Regional Finals. The championships will be held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, from April 17-19.

After a terrific showdown at the Regional Finals, eight NCAA women's gymnastics teams have secured their berth to compete at the NCAA Championships. Along with these teams, 20 individual gymnasts who are not members of a qualifying team will also compete in the all-around and other events during the two semifinals.

This includes Oregon State's Carey, who is qualified to compete as the top all-around gymnast in Fort Worth. She earned the top score of 39.700 in the regional all-around competition, which made her way to the National Championships for the fourth consecutive time. The Oregon State Gymnastics account on X celebrated her achievement as they wrote:

"For the fourth time in four years, @jadeacarey has qualified for the NCAA Championships."

Carey delivered fantastic performances in all the events at the Regional Finals, as she scored 9.950 points in both beam and floor exercise, 9.925 points on bars, and 9.875 in the vault event. However, her team remained unqualified for the nationals, as they earned the fourth-place finish after scoring 196.875 points.

Jade Carey penned a heartfelt note for her Oregon State's fans

American gymnast, Carey- Source: Getty

Jade Carey recently made her feelings known about her Oregon State fans by extending gratitude towards them for their unwavering support and love. She shared a few pictures on her Instagram profile, showcasing glimpses of her fans cheering for her with unique banners while she is on the mat, competing. Along with this, the gymnast penned a heartwarming note in the caption, thanking the fans for being with her during her collegiate as well as international competitions.

"Beaver nation, I can’t thank you enough for your love, support, passion, and energy. every time in gill is a special one and every time i put on that orange and black, I am reminded of how lucky i am to be apart of this family. You all have been by my side, supporting me through the good and the bad, whether it’s at home in gill or on the worlds biggest stage," wrote Jade Carey.

She added:

"I am forever grateful to be apart of this amazing community. thank you for making my experience an unforgettable one. all the love in the world to beaver nation and as always, go beavs. 🥹🧡🖤🌟🥰🫶"

Jade Carey was also a part of Team USA at the Paris Olympics, where she earned a gold medal in the team all-around event and a bronze medal in the vault exercise.

