Jade Carey drops 2-word reaction as Oregon State Beavers punch ticket to NCAA Regional Finals

Three-time Olympic medalist Jade Carey has shared her thoughts on the Oregon State Gymnastics team reaching the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional Final. Through her Instagram stories, the Oregon Beavers legend expressed her elation on the team's recent success.

The Oregon State Beavers recently defeated NC State and Clemson in the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional's semifinal round. Carey was named the Regional Champion in all five events and clinched a perfect score in the floor exercise event. She showed dominance in all-around, beam, floor, and bars events as well.

Through her Instagram stories, Carey expressed her excitement for Oregon State Beavers' notable success as they have earned their spot in the NCAA Regional Final. She mentioned,

“sweet sixteen”

In another story, she added,

“GO BEAVS!! 🧡🧡”

Screenshot of Jade Carey's Instagram stories | Credits: IG/jadecarey

In the Regional Finals, the Oregon State Beavers will compete against No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide, No. 3 Florida Gators, and No. 6 California Golden Bears. In her final home meet against Fisk University, Jade Carey earned five event titles and a perfect score. She now has 160 event titles, cementing her legacy in the history of Oregon State Gymnastics.

Carey has seven World Championship medals, three gold, as many silver medals, and one bronze medal. She also earned three gold medals in the team event, vault event, and floor exercise event at the Pan American Championships in 2018.

Jade Carey reflects on her passion for gymnastics and elevating women athletes

Jade Carey at the BYU v Oregon State - Source: Getty

The iconic gymnast Jade Carey won an Olympic gold medal with the team 'Golden Girls' in the all-around team event at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She also won her bronze medal in the vault event. During her interview with ELLE in July 2024, she reflected on her profound commitment to the sport and disclosed which option she would choose if not gymnastics. She mentioned,

“Oh man, I have no idea. I feel like gymnastics—not in a bad way, but it’s my whole entire life. For a career, I want to be involved in sports or gymnastics in some sort of way. I’m not exactly sure how yet. A big passion of mine is giving back and making an impact and empowering women athletes.”

The artistic gymnast was twice named the Pac-12 Gymnast of the Year and was the Honda Award Finalist in 2022, 2023, and 2024. In 2022, she was the WGCA West Regional Gymnast of the Year.

