Jade Carey pens emotional message as she bids goodbye to Oregon State Beavers

Jade Carey turned emotional as she bid goodbye to the Oregon State Beavers. The soon to be 25-year-old gymnast shared an emotional message about her journey on her Instagram profile.

Carey had qualified for the NCAA Championships finals as an individual gymnast. She finished fourth in the all around segment while she won a bronze medal in the balance beam category.

The Olympic champion gymnast shared some memorable moments from the championships as she wrote on her Instagram profile,

"A season i will cherish forever. so grateful for the incredible opportunity i have had the past four years to represent oregon state university. as always, go beavs for life 🧡🖤"

In her latest conversation with ESPN, Carey talked about her journey in 2025 as she said,

"This year I haven't had the Olympics in the back of my mind 24-7. I've just been able to think about and enjoy the whole process and the season. I was able to give more to college gymnastics and to my teammates than I've ever been able to do before. I think that's really what's ultimately led me to where I am this year and allowed me to have a lot of fun."

Jade Carey wants to take a break from gymnastics for now. Notably, she isn't aiming for the World Championships this year.

Jade Carey reveals her future plans after collegiate gymnastics

Jade Carey shares future plans about her career post collegiate gymnastics [Image Source : Getty]

After ending her collegiate career with four silver medals and two bronze medals in the individual categories, Jade Carey is looking forward to multiple options. In fact, even before the NCAA Championships finals commenced on April 17, the gymnast was already clear about her future plans.

"It's definitely a lot to think about, and it crosses my mind often, but I think with the year that I've had, I'm just trying to take it one day at a time this year. One foot in front of the other, focusing on what I want to accomplish in my college season because I don't have much time left. But it is really exciting that there are a lot of options and things for me to do next. I just don't know what they are yet, but I'm excited to figure it out," Carey said in a conversation with the press.

When asked if she would re-join the Oregon State Beavers in the capacity of a coach, Carey replied,

"So I think that it definitely could be a possibility. And I think it would be really cool to like come back here someday and do that.”

Jade Carey had impressed everyone with her performance at the Paris Olympics last year. The 24-year-old gymnast had won a gold medal in the team all-around event, and an individual bronze medal in the vault event.

