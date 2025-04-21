Jade Carey makes feelings known for Oregon State Gymnastics Team after retiring from NCAA career

Jade Carey recently shared a few glimpses of her journey with the Oregon State Gymnastics Team from the final NCAA Championships in Fort Worth, Texas, as she bid farewell to the NCAA. With the 2025 AAI Award, Carey became the third Beaver to win the honour, following Mary Ayotte-Law (1982), Joy Selig (1991) and Chari Knight (1994).

In 2025, Carey was mostly focusing on college gymnastics and spending more time with her teammates. Carey hoped to reach the NCAA title and competed for it, but after the team got eliminated in the regional finals, she was the only one to qualify.

Jade Carey shared highlights from the NCAA Championships in an Instagram photo dump. She included moments with Kaytianna Kell (assistant gymnastics coach at Oregon State Gymnastics), Tanya Chaplin (head coach at Oregon State University), Brian Carey (Olympics gymnastics coach), Michael Chaplin (associate head coach gymnastics, at Oregon State University) and Deb Graff.

"forever grateful for these people", she wrote in caption of the post.

Carey also won two gold medals with Team USA, one at the 2024 Paris Olympics and another at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She is a three-time world champion and has won four NCAA silver and two bronze medals.

At the 2025 NCAA Championships, Oklahoma won its seventh NCAA Championships title with top performances by Jordan Bowers, Faith Torrez and Audrey Davis. Bowers secured the individual all-around title with a score of 39.7125.

Jade Carey shares about her journey with the Oregon State Gymnastics Team

Jade Carey at the 2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships - Source: Getty

Jade Carey initially planned to join the Oregon campus in 2018, but enrolled three years later. She settled with the Oregon State Gymnastics team quickly and was the 2022 NCAA runner-up on bars. The team last won the NCAA championships in 2019.

Balancing college gymnastics with her Olympic career, Carey told ESPN how difficult it was, as she said:

"I think my first three years in college were great, and I wouldn't trade them for the world, but the extra weight with elite was a lot," she said.

She further talked about her 2025 journey, adding:

"This year I haven't had the Olympics in the back of my mind 24-7. I've just been able to think about and enjoy the whole process and the season. I was able to give more to college gymnastics and to my teammates than I've ever been able to do before. I think that's really what's ultimately led me to where I am this year and allowed me to have a lot of fun."

Jade Carey wants to take a break from gymnastics and probably won't try for the 2025 World Championships.

