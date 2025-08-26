'Another College goes down' - Riley Gaines reacts as University found liable for allowing trans swimmer to allegedly switch from men's to women's team

Riley Gaines shared her thoughts on an incident involving a transgender swimmer who allegedly switched from the men's team to the women's team at Roanoke College in 2023. The attorney general of Virginia, Jason Miyares, investigated the issue and found that the University violated Virginia State Law.Gaines shared excerpts of a news report, where it was revealed that the swimmer had switched from the men's team to the women's team in 2023 without any objection from the college administration. The female swimmers who had objected to the presence of the trans swimmer through a press conference were allegedly prosecuted for the protest.The former swimmer shared her thoughts on her X account [formerly Twitter], writing:&quot;A man at Roanoke college switched from the men's team to the women's team. The women's concerns and rights were ignored. Worse, they were punished. AG Miyares concludes the college violated the Virginia Human Rights Act. Another college goes down. Fantastic!&quot;Riley Gaines had previously shared her thoughts on Imane Khelif's status as a boxer when World Boxing made sex testing mandatory for female boxers ahead of the World Boxing Championships to be held in Liverpool, England.Riley Gaines shared her views on US Olympic Committee banning trans athletes from women's eventsRiley Gaines shares her thoughts on US Olympic Committee banning the participation of trans athletes in women's sports [Image Source: Getty]Riley Gaines previously reacted to the US Olympic Committee's decision on the participation of trans athletes in women's sports. Months after the US administration under President Donald Trump issued an executive order that banned their participation, the US Olympic Committee decided to finally comply with the same.Gaines responded to the decision by posting on her X account, as she wrote,&quot;The U.S. Olympic Committee has announced it will comply with President Trump's Executive Order banning men from competing in women's sports. It’s hard to applaud an organization for merely following the law, but nonetheless, this is a win.&quot;Riley Gaines @Riley_Gaines_LINKThe U.S. Olympic Committee has announced it will comply with President Trump's Executive Order banning men from competing in women's sports.It’s hard to applaud an organization for merely following the law, but nonetheless, this is a win.Riley Gaines has been campaigning against the participation of trans athletes in women's sports since the year 2022. She had also filed a lawsuit against the NCAA for its alleged bias towards trans athletes in early 2024 alongside 15 other athletes.When Donald Trump assumed power as the 47th President of the USA, he issued an executive order that effectively banned trans athletes from taking part in women's sports. He also openly acknowledged Gaines' efforts in this direction, for which the 25-year-old retired swimmer thanked him on social media.