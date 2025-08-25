"Fantastic" - Riley Gaines celebrates as Roanoke College found to be in violation of Title IX over trans athlete participation

Swimmer-turned-activist Riley Gaines has shown support as Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares found reasonable cause that Roanoke College discriminated against female swimmers who protested the inclusion of a transgender athlete. The investigation stems from an incident in August 2023 when a transgender swimmer, previously on the men’s team, joined the college’s women’s swim team.Gaines, has been outspoken about her stance against the inclusion of transgender athletes in women’s sports, attended the University of Kentucky and earned 12 NCAA All-American honors during her collegiate career. She became a leading voice on the issue in 2022 after tying for fifth place in the 200-yard freestyle with transgender athlete Lia Thomas at the NCAA Women’s Championships.On August 25, Gaines voiced her support following the Virginia Attorney General’s announcement that his office's investigation found reasonable cause that Roanoke College violated the Virginia Human Rights Act and Title IX.The findings claim that the college allegedly ignored the female swimmers’ concerns, and when they publicly raised objections, retaliated by denying them study-abroad opportunities.Riley Gaines wrote on X:“A man at Roanoke College switched from the men's team to the women's team - The women's concerns and rights were ignored. Worse, they were punished - AG Miyares concludes the college violated the Virginia Human Rights Act. Another college goes down. Fantastic!”An excerpt from Miyares’ statement read:“Women deserve an equal opportunity to participate in competitive sports. That opportunity is protected by state and federal law. The Roanoke women swimmers endured harassment, discrimination, and retaliation just for standing up for their right to compete. My Office will keep working to ensure equal opportunities for female athletes in sex-separated collegiate sports.”The findings highlight violations of state and federal law protecting equal opportunities for female athletes in sex-separated collegiate sports.Riley Gaines references Imane Khelif amid World Boxing’s mandatory female sex testingTurning Point Inaugural-Eve Ball Held In Washington, D.C. - Source: GettyA few days ago, Riley Gaines had expressed her views after World Boxing announced that sex testing would be mandatory for the females competing at the 2025 World Championships in Liverpool.Gaines referenced Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, whose participation had sparked controversy due to disputed International Boxing Association (IBA) tests. Riley Gaines wrote on X:“One year after a male got awarded an Olympic gold medal for beating up women, World Boxing just announced mandatory sex testing for the female category at the 2025 World Championships. The @NCAA should follow suit.”Imane Khelif was cleared to compete in the Paris Olympics by the International Olympic Committee and won the gold medal in the women’s welterweight category.