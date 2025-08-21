'The NCAA should follow suit' - Amid Imane Khelif controversy Riley Gaines reacts as World Boxing declares mandatory sex testing for female category

Swimmer turned social activist Riley Gaines recently shared her thoughts over World Boxing declaring sex testing to be mandatory for the female category ahead of the World Boxing Championships. The current edition of the World Boxing Championships will be held in Liverpool next month, i.e. September.Gaines reiterated the example of Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, whose participation and subsequent victory at the Paris Olympics last year had been under controversy over her gender identity. Notably, Khelif had won the gold medal in the women's welterweight category.The swimmer turned social activist shared her reaction on her X account [formerly Twitter]. Gaines suggested the NCAA should take notes from the same as she wrote,&quot;One year after a male got awarded an Olympic gold medal for beating up women, World Boxing just announced mandatory sex testing for the female category at the 2025 World Championships. The @NCAA should follow suit&quot;For the unversed, Imane Khelif had been under the radar of controversy ever since she was disqualified from the Women's World Boxing Championships held in 2023 at New Delhi. She was disqualified alongside Lin yu-Ting, who represents Taiwan aka Chinese Taipei in the women's featherweight category.Riley Gaines had been one of the most vocal opponents of Khelif's participation at the Paris Olympics, alongside author JK Rowling, entrepreneur Elon Musk, etc. She also called out the International Olympic Committee for allowing the participation of the Algerian boxer at the Paris Olympics.When Riley Gaines called out Imane Khelif over a medical report around gender identityRiley Gaines reacts to an old report that claimed Imane Khelif to be biologically male [Image Source : Getty]Riley Gaines previously reacted to an old report which claimed to reveal the actual gender identity of Imane Khelif. The report was conducted around 2023, the same year when Khelif was disqualified from the Women's World Boxing Championships held at New Delhi.Gaines shared her thoughts over the report as she wrote on her X account,&quot;To all the people that insisted Imane Khelif was a woman because his passport said so, you were wrong. We were right. Sincerely, People with functioning eyes and a shred of honesty.&quot;Interestingly, Khelif had skipped the Eindhoven Box Cup in Netherlands, less than a week after World Boxing announced their decision of making sex testing mandatory for the women's boxing. Gaines reacted to the same as she mentioned in another post on her X account,&quot;Cool, now strip his women's Olympic gold medal&quot;Riley Gaines has been persistently campaigning against the participation of trans athletes in women's sports. Apart from calling out Imane Khelif, the swimmer turned social activist had also campaigned against the participation of volleyball player Blaire Fleming at the NCAA Mountain West Volleyball Conference last year.