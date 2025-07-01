"Are you jealous?"- Simone Biles shows off beach bliss to Serena Williams after being teased by tennis legend

American gymnast Simone Biles teased former WTA No. 1 Serena Williams as she shared pictures from her recent vacation to San Pedro. Notably, Williams had also showcased a similar exchange a few days earlier with Biles when the former celebrated a holiday in Corsica, and now Biles has returned the favor.
Two greats of their respective sports, Biles and Williams, share an admirable camaraderie. They also appeared together for an event last December, where Williams had also called the gymnast as 'GOAT'.
Recently, Biles had another playful incident with the tennis legend, where she posted several pictures from her vacation, featuring the beaches and other surrounding scenic beauty of San Pedro on her stories. The American gymnast further cheekily called out Williams and captioned on one of her stories:
"@serenawilliams puttiny my phone on DND again! are you jealousss?"
Notably, the tennis legend is currently spending time in London along with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and two daughters. On the other hand, Simone Biles is coming off a controversial chapter with Riley Gaines over transgender communities in women's sports, owing to which she faced a lot of criticism on social media.
Riley Gaines comments on Simone Biles' greatness as the controversy with the gymnast comes to a close
Activist Riley Gaines recently shared her thoughts on the respect she has for Simone Biles. This came just a few days after the controversy between Gaines and Biles came to a close after the latter shared an apology to the activist and former collegiate swimmer.
In an interview, Gaines shared that she has looked up to Biles from her youth years and also mentioned that she still respects the gymnast. Additionally, Gaines also heaped praise on Biles for her contribution to women's sports, especially gymnastics. Gaines said (via TMZ):
"Simone is someone I've looked up to, I've respected for so long. She has done so much for women's sports, of course, for the sport of gymnastics, but even broader than that for women in general. Her stance felt so deeply visceral to me not because of the personal attacks, but more so again because of how she used her platform."
During the conversation, Riley Gaines also called the initial tweets shared by Simone Biles against her as an act of ignorance from the latter.
Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas