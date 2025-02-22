Ariarne Titmus dons green and gold Nike football jersey as she shows her support for the Australian Women's Team

Ariarne Titmus is one of the best Australian swimmers of the current generation. The 24-year-old, who has been on a break from swimming since the conclusion of the Paris Olympics, recently showed her enthusiasm for football, donning a green and gold jersey to show her support for the Australian Women's National Team.

Ad

Titmus first made waves in the world of swimming in 2018, when she set a new world record en route to a gold medal in the women's short course 400-metre freestyle at the Hangzhou World Championships. Since then, the Australian has gone on to win four golds at the World Aquatics Championships and the Olympic Games.

Currently, Titmus is on a hiatus from swimming after an incredible campaign at the Paris Olympics last year. The swimmer is making the most of her time away from the pool, and recently showcased her enthusiasm for football. Taking to Instagram, she shared snaps of herself posing in a Nike football jersey, writing,

Ad

Trending

“VIBING the new green and gold 💚💛💚💛.”

Ad

Ariarne Titmus reveals her plans for the LA 2028 Games

In Picture: Ariarne Titmus at the Paris Olympics (Image Source: Getty)

Ariarna Titmus had a fantastic campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympics. During the event, she successfully defended her 400m freestyle title, while also securing a gold medal in the 4x200m freestyle relay, and silver medals in the 200m and 800m freestyle races.

Ad

Since the Games, the Australian has been enjoying some time away from the pool. Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Titmus revealed that she plans to get back to training in July, saying,

“I just knew that after Paris, I needed some time away. I’ve been on the national team since I was 16, and I just needed a bit of a break mentally from the intensity of the sport. The plan is to get back in July. I’ve spoken to [coach] Dean [Boxall] about that. He said to get moving in July, I may have to start doing a little bit in the water at the end of May. That’s definitely the plan.”

Ad

Titmus also confirmed that she intends to race at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, saying,

“For me, there’s no point racing when I’m not going to be able to perform at my best or near my best. When you’re at the tail-end of your career, the Olympics just become so much more important. I’ll be going back to training to be able to gear up for LA. It’s the Olympic Games that now my eyes are on.”

Overall, Ariarne Titmus has won eight Olympic medals over the course of her career. At the Tokyo Games, her debut at the marquee event, the 24-year-old picked up gold medals in the 200m and 400m freestyle, as well as a silver and bronze medal in the 800m freestyle and 4x200m freestyle relay, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback