Ariarne Titmus rocks lime outfit during collaboration meeting

Ariarne Titmus captured attention by donning a stunning outfit in a meeting with her latest brand collaboration. The swimmer has currently taken a break from the sport after concluding the 2024 season.

Amid her off-season, Titmus was recently seen in a panel meeting with a real estate brand, Jellis Craig, where she wore a stunning lime-coloured outfit, showcasing her tasteful choice. She flaunted it by sharing a mirror selfie of her outfit, giving a detailed look, which showed her wearing a tube top, paired with flare pants. She also added white heels to complete the attire.

The Australian is having an eventful off-season, as she frequently shares updates of herself attending events, such as the Australian Open. She took to her Instagram account in January and shared the time she spent at the beach with her family. In some of the pictures, she also showed the scenic beauty while she was on a yacht and also gave a glimpse into her visit to the Australian Open charity event.

Titmus concluded her 2024 season after competing at the Paris Olympics, where she bagged four medals, including two gold and two silver medals. The first gold medal was clinched by her in the 400m freestyle, where she proved her dominance by defeating Katie Ledecky.

The second gold medal was bagged by her in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay, where she and her team posted a new Olympic record by clocking 7:38.08. Following this, the swimmer declared that she will be taking a break from swimming until she feels like returning back to the water.

Ariarne Titmus opened up about her self-care journey during the swimming break

Ariarne Titmus recently sat in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, where she discussed several areas of her life. During this, she also spoke about the skincare regimen she has been following during her break from swimming and how it has improved her skin. Talking about the changes in her skin and in her daily routine, she said:

"My skincare has also changed a lot. Living in chlorine, you’re constantly trying to load your skin with hydration and you’re lathering yourself in sunscreen. When I was swimming — this sounds so bad — I wasn’t washing my face twice a day, because I felt like I didn’t need to in the morning. Now, I actually feel like I have to wake up in the morning and cleanse, so I’m cleansing with the La Roche-Posay foam cleanser," said Ariarne Titmus.

In an interview in August last year, Ariarne Titmus revealed that she is taking her time to rest so that she makes sure she is ready for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

